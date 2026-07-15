Forced Labour In Global Supply Chains: Navigating The EU Forced Labour Regulation, The EUFLR Guidance, And A Shifting UK Landscape

Global supply chains face unprecedented regulatory scrutiny as the EU Forced Labour Regulation and UK Modern Slavery Act reforms demand robust due diligence frameworks. How can multinational businesses navigate these evolving compliance requirements while managing enforcement, disruption, and reputational risks across their operations?

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Global supply chains are entering a period of heightened scrutiny as regulators in the EU and UK move towards more assertive responses to forced labour risks.

Our briefing considers the practical implications of the EU Forced Labour Regulation and the European Commission’s new guidance on its implementation, before comparing those developments with the evolving UK landscape, including proposed reforms to the Modern Slavery Act, emerging mandatory due diligence initiatives and broader corporate crime risks.

For multinational businesses, the direction of travel is clear: robust, well-documented and operationally embedded supply chain due diligence is becoming increasingly important not only as a compliance tool, but as a means of managing enforcement, disruption and reputational risk.”

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