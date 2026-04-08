Navigating Investment In Venezuela: A Consolidated Guide To Current OFAC Licenses

Over the past decade, the United States has levied one of its most far-reaching economic sanctions regimes against Venezuela targeting corruption, human rights abuses...

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Margaret B. Beasley’s articles from Bracewell are most popular: in United States

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Over the past decade, the United States has levied one of its most far-reaching economic sanctions regimes against Venezuela targeting corruption, human rights abuses, narcotics trafficking and the gradual erosion of democratic governance under Nicolás Maduro. These measures effectively prohibited economic engagement with the country.

But on January 3, 2026, the US ousted Maduro and began reopening commercial access to Venezuela's rich energy sector and the world's largest proven oil reserves. And on April 1, the US removed sanctions on the country's current leader, Delcy Rodríguez. This process marks a major shift in foreign policy and creates opportunities—and risks—for potential investors, as Bracewell has discussed in the Hart Energy article, "Venezuelan Oil Might Have a Promising Future, but It Won't Look Like Its Past".

In a series of general licenses (GLs) administered by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC), the Administration has begun to selectively reopen Venezuela's oil, gas, petrochemical, and minerals sectors to US entities and certain allied companies. As reflected in recent Bracewell Insights, these measures do not lift sanctions wholesale but rather establish a structured, conditional framework designed to reintroduce US economic engagement while incentivizing political transition. And, notably, these licenses do not address any sanctions imposed by other authorities such as the United Kingdom or European Union.

The general licenses are self-executing, meaning no prior OFAC approval is required, but they come with meaningful compliance obligations that, at times, can be difficult to navigate. Bracewell has developed this chart as a practical, consolidated reference to the current US authorization framework, integrating both operative general licenses and relevant OFAC FAQ guidance. But this area remains highly fluid and companies should reach out for real-time counsel before making any investment decisions.

View Bracewell's Consolidated Chart of Venezuela General Licenses

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.