International Legal Developments Year In Review: 2023

In "The Year in Review," an annual survey of international legal developments and publication of the ABA International Law section, Counsel Kelsey Quigley, Senior Associate Sarah Maciel and Associate Nicole Castillo deep dive into the significant legal developments in Mexico in 2023.

I. Notable Supreme Court Decisions

"In 2023, the Mexican Supreme Court addressed several high-profile decisions asserting the limits between public branches and entities to preserve the constitutional order and to protect human rights. This piece addresses five fundamental decisions on access to public information, electoral system, and landmark human rights cases..."

V. Nearshoring: Mexico's Horizon

"Several armed conflicts, and the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to increased freight prices, shortages of goods, and supply chain disruptions, transforming the landscape of global business and pushing companies to adopt nearshoring as a strategic approach to manufacturing and service activities...""

IX. Mexico Supreme Court Decision on Abortion

"In September 2023, Mexico's Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN, for its Spanish initials, or the Court) issued a landmark decision decriminalizing abortion under federal law, both for those who seek the procedure and for the medical professionals who perform it..."

Read the full publication.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.