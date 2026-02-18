Key Trends From ALIS

At the recent Americas Lodging Institute Summit (ALIS) this past month, industry leaders gathered in Los Angeles to discuss the evolving landscape of hospitality, real estate and the political and economic trends impacting the industry. Through panel discussions, keynote speakers, and countless peer-to-peer conversations with clients and industry contacts during the conference, several top-of-mind themes emerged for owners, operators and brands alike as the industry kicks off 2026. Below, we explore some of those themes and how intricately they are connected.

Crisis Communication: Preparation, Clarity, and Humanity

If ALIS panelists in 2025 seemed most concerned with risk-management considerations with rising insurance premiums and anticipated tariffs, this year, industry leaders seemed focused on crisis management. In an industry where unpredictability is an ever-growing constant—from natural disasters to public health emergencies to heightened immigration enforcement measures—crisis planning, communication and readiness have become critical competencies for hospitality owners and operators. Panelists emphasized that the most resilient hoteliers and brands are those that have invested in comprehensive crisis-management frameworks long before emergencies arise.

Central to an effective crisis response is the establishment of clear communication channels working both ways—from leadership down to frontline staff, and from boots-on-the-ground employees back up to decision-makers. When a crisis unfolds, employees need immediate, clear guidance to respond effectively and minimize disruption to the guest experience. At the same time, those on the ground often have the most accurate real-time information, making upward communication just as vital for proper crisis de-escalation.

Equally important is having a documented plan in place to enable rapid and coordinated responses if and when a crisis arises. Industry leaders stressed that crisis protocols should be rehearsed frequently, with training programs that equip employees at every level to act decisively under pressure. Role-playing exercises, scenario planning, and cross-departmental collaboration help ensure that when the unexpected occurs, staff and executive management teams are not improvising from scratch.

Beyond logistics and protocols, however, speakers highlighted the irreplaceable human element of crisis management. Owners, operators, and brands that prioritize empathy and genuine care during crises often emerge with stronger reputations, as well as deeper customer and employee loyalty.

Artificial Intelligence: A Measured Embrace

To no one's surprise, ALIS examined the hospitality industry's relationship with artificial intelligence. While AI has transformed sectors such as finance, law, healthcare, and logistics, its adoption in hospitality has been comparatively measured. Panelists attributed this to the fundamental nature of the industry itself: hospitality is, at its core, built on human experiences and personal connection.

Guests seek more than just efficiency when they check into a hotel or dine at a restaurant; they seek warmth, attentiveness, and memorable interactions. These qualities are difficult to replicate through automation. As a result, many hoteliers and brands have been deliberate in how they integrate AI, focusing on back-of-house applications (such as revenue management, predictive maintenance, and operational analytics), rather than guest-facing functions where human interaction remains paramount.

This is not to say the industry is resistant to innovation. Rather, hospitality leaders are approaching AI with a philosophy that technology should enhance, not replace, the personal service that defines the guest experience. The challenge going forward will be identifying the right balance: leveraging AI to lower costs and improve efficiency and personalization behind the scenes, while preserving the human interactions that keep guests coming back.

All Eyes on Upcoming Union Negotiations in New York

With the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council (HTC) in New York City gearing up for major negotiations to renew its Industry-Wide Agreement, ALIS attendees and panelists speculated as to what factors may influence those negotiations, and what outcomes of those negotiations may mean to the hotel industry in New York City and beyond. The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA)—covering nearly 30,000 hotel employees—will expire at the end of June, and the negotiation of its replacement represents the first full negotiation between the parties in more than a decade.

While the current CBA is considered by many to be among the most favorable to any union or industry nationwide, the HTC is expected to be focused on seeking significant wage increases, affordable family health care, and pension protection—all of which the union emphasizes are needed to improve the lives of hotel and gaming workers in New York City amid the rising cost of living. With new state laws that shorten the waiting period for unemployment benefits for striking workers, the HTC is mobilizing "HEAT Teams" (Hotel Employees Acting Together) to prepare for a potential strike.

Hotel owners and investors in New York City, on the other hand, remain concerned about meeting these increased demands in an industry and market that is currently facing decreased travel to the United States, increased costs due to tariffs, and ever-present uncertainty from natural disasters and heightened immigration enforcement.

ALIS attendees and panelists acknowledged that the results of recent union negotiations in Los Angeles will likely fuel the HTC's negotiation in New York City, and that Hotel employers should keep a close watch on NYC negotiations as unions across the United States will be learning from negotiations in both markets to renegotiate CBAs elsewhere.

Market Trends

While the general consensus at ALIS is that this year will be better than last year in terms of operating performance and deal volume for hotel and resort sales, thereremain challenges facing hotel investment. Increased costs resulting from union negotiations and tariffs, as well as a decrease in inbound travel to the United States have the potential to compromise margins and operating income. Hotel brand companies are increasingly seeking solutions for owners that make hospitality investment more appealing, exploring ways to leverage scale to save in operating costs. As IHG's CEO Elie Maalouf astutely noted, "We can't be successful without hotel investors. If somebody isn't willing to be asset heavy, then the asset-light game stops."

Despite challenges facing hotel investment these days, investors are finding promising value in certain markets and hospitality assets. Branded residential development remains strong throughout the United States, particularly in resort destinations. In fact, resorts in general remain popular with today's traveler seeking experience in destinations with breathtaking views. While ALIS attendees expressed a weariness around investing currently in markets such as Los Angeles and New York, which are viewed as expensive markets in which to do business—particularly in light of union negotiation—markets like San Francisco appear to be making strong comebacks. In late 2025, significant activity with major hotel sales and financing deals, including Newbond's acquisition of the Hilton Union Square and Parc 55, a deal handled by Mayer Brown and Goodwin on behalf of Newbond and its partners, which was awarded "Single Asset Transaction of the Year" at ALIS this year.

The Golden Age of Travel on the Horizon

Perhaps the most optimistic theme to emerge from ALIS was the conviction that, despite the reduced number of tourists visiting the United States and the inherent uncertainty facing the industry over the past year, the hospitality sector stands on the cusp of a "golden age" of travel. Several converging factors suggest that demand for travel and experiential spending is poised for significant growth in the years ahead.

Chief among these is the unprecedented generational wealth transfer now underway. Estimates suggest that approximately $100 trillion is set to be inherited by younger generations over the next 20 years, representing a historic shift in purchasing power. Panelists observed that inherited wealth tends to be spent more freely than earned income, and much of it is likely to flow toward discretionary categories such as travel and leisure. For an industry built on experiences, this represents a substantial tailwind.

Compounding this effect is a generational shift in values. Younger travelers—particularly those of the Millennial and Gen Z cohorts—consistently prove to prioritize experiences over material possessions. Compared to prior generations, they appear to be more drawn to unique destinations, authentic cultural immersion, and moments worth sharing. This preference aligns naturally with what hospitality does best when done right: creating memorable, personal experiences that resonate long after checkout. The evolving nature of workplace technology is also reshaping travel patterns in a historic way. Remote and hybrid work arrangements have untethered millions of professionals from traditional office schedules, enabling longer trips, midweek getaways, and the blending of business and leisure travel. Despite "return-to-office" trends seen across all industries, hybrid work arrangements persist.

Taken together, these dynamics paint an encouraging picture for hospitality stakeholders. The next decade may well be defined by robust demand from a generation more eager to explore the world (and willing to spend to do so).

Looking Ahead

ALIS 2026 underscored that success in hospitality continues to hinge on fundamentally human priorities and experience: clear communication, thoughtful preparation, emotional intelligence, and genuine connection. Whether navigating a crisis, evaluating new technologies or preparing to meet an increased demand in experience-driven travelers, the industry's leaders are united in their commitment to keeping people at the center of the guest experience. Industry leaders' continued optimism around investment opportunities and market growth is grounded in a disciplined understanding of what attracts guests to particular destinations and properties, positioning the industry for continued momentum in the years ahead. With favorable economic tailwinds on the horizon and a heightened focus on what draws guests to great destinations, despite today's challenges, the future of hospitality continues to look bright.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.