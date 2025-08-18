Accounting And Monthly Closure For A Leading Canadian Hospitality Group

A well-established hospitality investment, development, and management group based in Canada had an extensive portfolio spanning 33 hotels operating under globally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and InterContinental, along with several independent properties.

Client : A leading Canadian hospitality investment, development, and management group

Service Offered : Accounting and Monthly Closure

Sector / Industry : Hospitality

Overview

A well-established hospitality investment, development, and management group based in Canada had an extensive portfolio spanning 33 hotels operating under globally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and InterContinental, along with several independent properties. Additionally, the group was actively expanding to develop more than 10 new hotel projects. To support finance operations for six of its hotels, the group engaged with Nexdigm to manage accounting and bookkeeping functions more effectively.

Solution

Nexdigm deployed a lean, dedicated Accounts Team to take full ownership of the monthly closure process. The solution included:

Supported in monthly closure of 6 hotels as per Canadian accounting principles

In-depth review of accounts on monthly basis

Verifying recognition of daily revenue and preparation of revenue reconciliations

Managed monthly closing and streamlined bank and merchant reconciliations within stringent timelines

Impact

Nexdigm's involvement enabled timely and accurate month-end closures for all six hotels, ensuring that reports were ready as per internal reporting timelines. The client benefited from improved accuracy in books, streamlined reconciliations, and faster resolution of key complex balances. By identifying and highlighting inconsistencies, the team helped reduce management review time and enhanced visibility into key financial areas. The internal finance team was freed up to focus on high-value activities without the need to increase headcount, resulting in both operational efficiency and cost savings.

