City Of Los Angeles Passes Olympic Wage Increases And Other Entitlements For Hotel And Airport Workers

On May 27, the City of Los Angeles passed amendments to the Living Wage Ordinance (LWO) and the Hotel Worker Minimum Wage Ordinance (HWMO). The development of these amendments began in December 2024, and since then have been the subject of debate and public comment.

Here is what hotel and airport employers need to know about the amendments.

Hotel Worker Amendments

The amendments include increases to the minimum wage, an hourly health benefit payment, and training for covered hotel workers. These amendments apply to workers in hotels with at least 60 guest rooms. The provisions of the ordinance may be waived pursuant to a bona fide collective bargaining agreement but only if the waiver is expressly set forth.

The minimum wage rates will increase as follows:

Effective Date Minimum Wage July 1, 2025 $22.50 July 1, 2026 $25.00 July 1, 2027 $27.50 July 1, 2028 $30.00 July 1, 2029, and annually Adjusted based on Consumer Price Index

Furthermore, effective July 1, 2026, if a hotel employer does not provide a worker with health benefits, the worker must be paid the wage rate indicated above plus an additional hourly wage rate equal to the health benefit payment in effect for an employer servicing LAX.

In addition to the above entitlements, hotel workers must be provided at least 6 hours of live and interactive instruction covering the following topics:

Hotel worker rights and hotel employer responsibilities.

Best practices for identifying and responding to suspected instances of human trafficking, domestic violence, or violent or threatening conduct.

Effective cleaning techniques to prevent the spread of disease.

Identifying and avoiding insect or vermin infestations.

Identifying and responding to other potential criminal activities

The training requirements take effectDecember 1, 2025.

Airport Employee Amendments

The amendments also increase airport employee minimum wage and health benefit payments as follows:

Date Minimum Wage July 1, 2025 $22.50 July 1, 2026 $25.00 July 1, 2027 $27.50 July 1, 2028 $30.00 July 1, 2029, and annually Adjusted based on Consumer Price Index

Beginning on July 1, 2025, the hourly health benefit payment provided to an airport employee must be at least $7.65 an hour. On July 1, 2026, the hourly health benefit payment will be adjusted by a percentage equal to the percentage increase in the California Department of Managed Healthcare's Large Group Aggregate Rates.

