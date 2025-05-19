Meet The Money® 2025 – Latest Presentations Now Available At HotelLawyer.com

The 32nd edition of Meet the Money® national hotel finance and investment conference was held May 5-7 at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Some of the insightful presentations included observations on the current economy...

The 32nd edition of Meet the Money® national hotel finance and investment conference was held May 5-7 at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Some of the insightful presentations included observations on the current economy, insurance and investment advice tailored for hospitality, boutique hotel investment patterns, the Lodging Industry Investment Council's Top 10, and the state of the hospitality industry in 2025.

To download these presentations, please go to www.hotellawyer.com where you will find these under the RESOURCE CENTER tab of the website, and then scroll down and select “Hotel Industry Publications.”

Navigating Uncertainty & Volatility: Daniel Lesser, Co-Founder, President, CEO of LW Hospitality Advisors examines the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the U.S. Hotel Industry in 2025.

State of the US Hotel Industry Unpacking Key Performance Drivers: Michael Stathokostopoulos, Senior Director of Hospitality Analytics of CoStar Group provides an overview of the current state of the US hotel industry, focusing on key factors that impact performance. It examines trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the sector.

LIIC Top Ten: Mike Cahill, CHA – CEO and Founder of HREC Investment Advisors presents the 2025 Lodging Industry Investment Counsel (LIIC) Top Ten which reveals the challenges and investment trends identified through an annual survey of LIIC members.

Unlocking Value: Strategic Equity Structuring to Maximize ROI: Kyle Yantz, Senior Manager of CohnReznick LLP explores strategic equity structuring techniques to maximize return on investment (ROI). It highlights key approaches to unlocking value in various market conditions.

Lodging Performance Outlook: Our Outlook of Performance and Headwinds to Consider: Luigi Major, Managing Director, Advisory of HVS gives an update on hotel performance, valuation metrics and construction costs for 2025.

Economic Update: Paul Single, Senior Economist, Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director of City National Rochdale gives an overview of current economy and shares CNR's economic outlook.

