The No Surprises Act Is Becoming A Legal And Reimbursement Trap For Providers

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Dae Lee’s articles from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC are most popular: with readers working within the Healthcare industries

The No Surprises Act was supposed to create a fairer system. Patients were receiving unexpected out-of-network bills for emergency care, anesthesia services, radiology services, hospital-based physician services and other treatment they reasonably believed would be covered. Congress responded by taking patients out of the middle and prohibiting most balance billing in surprise medical bill situations. That part of the law was easier to explain and defend.

The harder part was deciding how providers and insurers would resolve payment disputes once the patient could no longer be billed. Congress created the federal independent dispute resolution process (IDR)to determine payment when providers and insurers cannot agree. In theory, IDR was designed to be a streamlined arbitration process. In practice, it has experienced significant disputes and challenges within the healthcare reimbursement landscape, even though many providers still do not appreciate the legal and financial risks the process can entail.

Current Environment and Provider Implication

Providers should be paying close attention to the current environment, as it presents real opportunity while also presenting real legal risk. For providers that are underpaid by insurers, IDR may provide a meaningful pathway to pursue additional reimbursement. For providers that use the process without sufficient legal and procedural safeguards, however, IDR can become an endless pit.

Recent litigation and industry frustration show that the IDR process is under pressure from all sides. Insurers are challenging arbitration awards, claim eligibility and the manner in which certain disputes are being submitted to the IDR system. Providers are accusing insurers of refusing to pay after losing, courts have been reluctant to step in broadly and Congress and federal regulators are facing growing pressure to revisit the system. Meanwhile, providers continue to encounter delays in payment, variability in determinations and uncertainties in the process in determining what claims qualify for IDR in the first place.

Navigating the IDR Process

For providers, this is not simply an academic policy debate; it impacts cash flow, revenue protection, compliance and long-term payer strategy. The No Surprises Act changed the leverage dynamic between providers and payers. Before the law, an out-of-network provider could, in many circumstances, bill the patient for the balance. That leverage is now significantly restricted. Providers must instead pursue payment from insurers through the statutory process.

That means providers need to understand not only the reimbursement rules, but also the procedural rules that determine whether a claim can be brought, how it must be presented, what documentation must be preserved and how to respond when an insurer refuses to pay. Many providers are winning IDR disputes. Providers have reportedly been successful in a substantial percentage of cases, and some awards have reached many multiples of the insurer’s median in-network rate. The number of disputes filed by providers also continues to increase, fueled in part by billing vendors and provider groups that have become more sophisticated in using the IDR process.

That success is exactly why providers should expect more scrutiny. When providers win frequently, insurers do not simply accept the result and move on. They look for ways to challenge the process. They may argue that claims were not eligible for IDR, or claim the provider submitted insufficient information. They may accuse billing vendors of improperly bundling, routing, or characterizing claims. In some instances, they may even allege that the compilation, routing or submission of claims reflects an improper or fraudulent use of the IDR process. They may challenge whether the patient, service, plan or encounter falls within the No Surprises Act. They may refuse payment and force the provider to decide whether to pursue enforcement.

This is where providers can get cornered. A provider may win an IDR award and still face delays in payment from payers, refuses payment or attempts to relitigate the claim. At the same time, if the provider submitted claims that were arguably ineligible, the provider may face accusations that it abused the IDR process. This combination can be dire. Providers can be right on payment and still vulnerable in the process. They can have legitimate underpayment concerns and still face legal risk if the underlying claim submission was not carefully vetted.

The lesson is simple: providers should not treat IDR as a mere billing function. It is a legal and reimbursement strategy. Provider organizations need a defensible basis for determining which claims are eligible before they initiate IDR, which requires more than a surface-level review. Eligibility may depend on the type of service, the patient’s plan, whether the plan is subject to federal or state law, whether the service involved emergency care or certain non-emergency services at an in-network facility, whether proper notices and consents were obtained, whether the claim involves Medicare, Medicaid, or another payer category excluded from the federal IDR process and whether any state surprise billing law applies.

Those issues are not always obvious from the face of a claim. A revenue cycle employee or outside billing vendor may not have enough information to make the legal determination. That is especially true when claims involve complex payer arrangements, leased networks, self-funded plans, state law overlays or incomplete remittance information.

Before a provider even reaches IDR, the provider must understand the open negotiation process and related deadlines. A strong IDR strategy starts long before the arbitration filing. Providers should be tracking the date of the initial payment or denial, the open negotiation period, communications with the payer, the basis for the provider’s payment position and the deadline to initiate IDR if negotiation fails. A missed deadline or poorly documented negotiation record can undermine an otherwise strong reimbursement position.

Providers also need to understand the role of their vendors. Many physician groups, facility-based providers, and out-of-network providers use third-party billing companies or IDR vendors to manage these disputes. That may be entirely appropriate, but the provider cannot blindly rely on the vendor’s process. If the vendor submits problematic claims, uses aggressive templates, fails to identify ineligible claims or advances unsupported positions, the provider’s name is still attached to the dispute.

That is particularly important for anesthesia groups, radiology groups, emergency medicine groups, surgical practices, air ambulance providers, hospital-based specialists and private equity-backed provider platforms. These providers often have high claim volume and significant exposure to out-of-network reimbursement disputes. High volume creates leverage, but it also creates a paper trail and an increased likelihood of scrutiny. If there is a pattern of questionable submissions, payers and regulators may use that pattern to tell a much broader story.

Enforcement, Long-term Strategies and Future Outlook

Providers should also be concerned about payer nonpayment after IDR awards. Winning an arbitration award is only useful if the the payer fulfills its payment obligation. Providers have complained that some insurers delay or fail to pay after losing. Courts, however, have not always provided a clear path for providers to enforce awards. That leaves providers in the difficult position of having gone through the process, obtained a favorable determination, and still needing to spend additional resources to collect.

This is one of the most frustrating aspects of the current system. The No Surprises Act was designed to reduce disputes, but in many cases, it has simply shifted them to a different stage. First, the provider fights over the amount. Then, the provider may need to fight over eligibility. Even after winning, the provider may need to fight over payment.

Providers should not wait until a dispute reaches that point before involving counsel. The better approach is to build a defensible process on the front end. That process should include a careful review of claim eligibility, a clear workflow for identifying federal versus state surprise billing issues, documentation of the basis for IDR submission, preservation of payer communications, review of remittance advice and denial codes, tracking of open negotiation deadlines, and oversight of any billing or IDR vendor. Providers should also maintain records showing why they believed a claim was eligible and why the payment position they advanced was reasonable.

This is not just about winning one arbitration. It is about protecting the provider if the payer later challenges a pattern of submissions. The same is true for settlement strategy. Not every claim should be pushed through IDR. Some claims may be better resolved through negotiation, payer escalation, or contract discussions. Other claims may warrant formal dispute resolution because the payment gap is significant or because the payer has adopted a systematic underpayment position. Providers need a disciplined strategy that separates strong claims from weak ones and avoids creating unnecessary risk.

There is also a broader business issue. The IDR process may affect payer relationships, contracting strategy, network participation decisions, and future reimbursement negotiations. Providers that rely heavily on out-of-network reimbursement need to understand whether their current model remains sustainable. The legal environment is shifting, and the federal government may impose additional safeguards, change procedural requirements, or alter incentives within the IDR system.

If Congress or regulators move to impose additional limits on awards, tie payment more closely to median in-network benchmarks, create a formal appeals process, or add new eligibility safeguards, providers could see significant changes in reimbursement leverage. Providers that wait until the rules change may find themselves reacting too late. The traditional approach to reimbursement disputes was often reactive. A payer denied or underpaid a claim, and the provider appealed. That approach is no longer enough. Under the No Surprises Act, providers need to be proactive, organized, and legally prepared. The process is too technical, the dollars are too significant, and the scrutiny is too high for casual handling.

Providers should ask themselves several practical questions. Are we confident that our IDR submissions are eligible? Do we know whether our billing vendor is properly screening claims? Are we tracking payer nonpayment after favorable awards? Are we preserving the right documentation? Are we prepared to defend our process if a payer accuses us of abuse? Are we using IDR strategically, or are we simply pushing volume through the system?

Those questions matter because the next phase of No Surprises Act disputes will not just be about payment amounts. It will be about process integrity, claim eligibility, vendor oversight, and legal defensibility. Providers have every right to be paid fairly. Insurers should not be allowed to use the No Surprises Act as a shield for systematic underpayment or post-award delay. But providers also need to recognize that aggressive use of the IDR process can invite aggressive payer response. The providers that fare best will be those that treat IDR as part of a broader reimbursement and compliance strategy, not just a billing tool.

The No Surprises Act is still evolving. Courts, regulators, insurers, and providers are all testing the boundaries of the law. For providers, that creates uncertainty, but it also creates an opportunity to get ahead of the issue. A strong process can improve recoveries, reduce risk, and place the provider in a better position when payers challenge claims or refuse to pay.

The bottom line is this: the No Surprises Act did not end payment disputes between providers and insurers. It changed where those disputes happen, how they are fought, and what providers must do to protect themselves. Providers that understand that reality will be better positioned to recover what they are owed, defend their processes when challenged, and avoid being caught in a reimbursement system that is becoming more adversarial, more technical, and more legally dangerous.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.