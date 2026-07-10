Navigating AI, Compliance, and Innovation in Healthcare with Megan Harkins & Sumaya Noush (Podcast)

Megan Harkins and Sumaya Noush explore the rapidly evolving landscape where artificial intelligence meets healthcare regulation, examining how compliance professionals are transforming from gatekeepers...

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About this episode

This episode features Megan Harkins, Director of Compliance at Innovaccer, and Sumaya Noush. Together, they discuss the fast-changing intersection of AI, healthcare, and law—covering key topics like risk, regulation, global frameworks, and the growing importance of compliance as a strategic business partner. Sponsored by McDermott Will & Emery.

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