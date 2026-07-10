ARTICLE
10 July 2026

Navigating AI, Compliance, and Innovation in Healthcare with Megan Harkins & Sumaya Noush (Podcast)

SR
McDermott Will & Schulte

Contributor

McDermott Will & Schulte logo
Explore Firm Details
Megan Harkins and Sumaya Noush explore the rapidly evolving landscape where artificial intelligence meets healthcare regulation, examining how compliance professionals are transforming from gatekeepers...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sumaya M. Noush
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:
  • within Environment, Cannabis & Hemp, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

About this episode

This episode features Megan Harkins, Director of Compliance at Innovaccer, and Sumaya Noush. Together, they discuss the fast-changing intersection of AI, healthcare, and law—covering key topics like risk, regulation, global frameworks, and the growing importance of compliance as a strategic business partner. Sponsored by McDermott Will & Emery.

Listen Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sumaya M. Noush
Sumaya M. Noush
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More