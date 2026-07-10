CMS Proposes Mandatory Attestation Process For Off-Campus Outpatient Departments

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is proposing to require all off-campus outpatient departments to submit provider-based attestations through a new centralized electronic system before they can receive Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) payment. Providers with existing CMS provider-based status determinations may be able to use a simplified attestation path. The proposed rule published by CMS today also signals a shift toward risk-based oversight and reduced documentation burden.

Section 6225 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 (CAA 2026), enacted on February 3, 2026, bars OPPS payment beginning January 1, 2028, for services furnished by an off-campus outpatient department unless the department bills under a separate National Provider Identifier and the main provider has submitted an attestation that the department satisfies the provider-based requirements at 42 C.F.R. § 413.65.

CMS published the proposed rule to implement such requirements under the CAA 2026. Comments to the proposed rule are due by August 31, 2026.

Key Proposals in the Proposed Rule