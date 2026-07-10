Foley Obtains Dismissal In Medicare Advantage Marketing FCA Case

Foley & Lardner LLP recently secured dismissal of a sealed False Claims Act case targeting Medicare Advantage marketing practices, offering critical insights into emerging enforcement risks. The case demonstrates how routine patient-acquisition activities and outreach arrangements with brokers, agents, and marketing vendors are increasingly being scrutinized as potential violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and beneficiary inducement rules. This development signals a significant shift in how enforcement

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Foley recently secured dismissal of a False Claims Act (FCA) case targeting Medicare Advantage marketing practices — a victory that shut down an attempt to transform routine patient-acquisition and outreach activities into federal and state fraud claims. While the case ended favorably, the allegations offer a valuable window into a fast-developing enforcement risk area for providers, management organizations, plans, brokers, agents, and marketing vendors operating in the Medicare Advantage space.

At its core, the complaint advanced a familiar but increasingly aggressive theory: that common business-development arrangements tied to beneficiary outreach — even those seeking to better inform and care for beneficiaries — can nevertheless become actionable if characterized as remuneration intended to influence where federally insured patients receive care. The relator alleged that the defendants used cash or commission-based arrangements with third-party marketing or sales agents, co-marketing support, shared event costs, co-branded outreach, and free transportation to induce Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries to enroll for services, then submitted claims to federal health care programs allegedly tainted by those arrangements.

Those allegations matter because they reflect how relators and enforcement authorities are now viewing growth strategy in the Medicare Advantage ecosystem. Business practices that may once have been treated primarily as sales, outreach, or access initiatives may instead be framed by relators and prosecutors as implicating the Anti-Kickback Statute, beneficiary inducement rules, and, by extension, the False Claims Act when they involve referrals, recommendations, or anything of value offered in connection with federally reimbursable business.

This theory has already produced significant enforcement action. In September 2024, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Oak Street Health agreed to pay $60 million to resolve allegations that it paid kickbacks to third-party insurance agents in exchange for recruiting seniors to its primary care clinics. Agents allegedly provided marketing support, warm transfers, and beneficiary referrals connected to Medicare Advantage enrollees. The DOJ expressly tied that resolution to ongoing efforts to police conduct by Medicare Advantage providers, insurance agents, and brokers that can distort beneficiary choice and drive federal program spending through allegedly improper steering arrangements.

Viewed against that backdrop, Foley’s dismissal result is significant not just because the case ended favorably for our clients, but because it arose in an area where the government and relators are actively testing novel and expansive enforcement theories. The case also serves as a reminder that Medicare Advantage compliance risk increasingly sits at the intersection of sales, operations, and fraud-and-abuse law. CMS’s Medicare Marketing Guidelines continue to frame expectations for beneficiary-facing conduct, while the DOJ and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) remain attentive to arrangements that may be portrayed as steering mechanisms rather than neutral outreach or patient-support services.

For federal health care program participants, especially in the Medicare Advantage space, several practical action items stand out to mitigate risk and promote compliance:

Evaluate broker, agent, and marketing intermediary arrangements for any compensation structure that could be portrayed as rewarding referrals or recommendations tied to federally reimbursable services.

Reassess co-marketing, shared-event sponsorships, co-branded materials, lead-sharing practices, and community outreach strategies to determine whether they create undue steering risk.

Review transportation and similar beneficiary support offerings to ensure they are structured as legitimate access measures and not marketed in a manner that could be characterized as an inducement to choose a particular provider.

Bring legal, compliance, and business teams into the same review process early, particularly where growth initiatives touch enrollment pathways, agent involvement, or beneficiary decision-making.

Maintain contemporaneous documentation showing the compliance rationale, review path, and guardrails around outreach programs before they are launched.

As enforcement attention continues to expand in this area, dismissal of these cases can be as important strategically as any merits ruling. For organizations participating in the federal health care marketplace, the broader message is clear: marketing and patient-growth strategies now demand the same level of fraud-and-abuse scrutiny as more traditional referral and compensation arrangements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.