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15 April 2026

FDA Approves First Gene Therapy For Rare Pediatric Immune Disorder Severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type I

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The FDA has approved Kresladi, a groundbreaking gene therapy that uses patients' own genetically modified blood stem cells to treat severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type I, a rare inherited immune disorder that leaves children vulnerable to life-threatening infections. This first-of-its-kind treatment offers an alternative to risky blood stem cell transplants, particularly for patients without matched sibling donors.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
R. Samuel Herron
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On March 26, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Kresladi (marnetegragene autotemcel), the first gene therapy treatment for pediatric patients with severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type I (LAD-I). LAD-I is an inherited immune deficiency cause by mutations in the ITGB2 gene that leaves patients susceptible to recurrent, life-threatening bacterial infections. Current treatment options consist of allogenic blood stem cell transplants, which according to the FDA “associated with significant morbidity and mortality, especially in patients without an HLA-matched sibling donor.” Kresladi consists of the patients own blood stem cells which isolated from the patient, genetically modified to introduce healthy copies of the ITGB2 gene, and then infused back into the patient to restore immune function.

According to the FDA, “[t]he safety and effectiveness of Kresladi were established in one open-label, single-arm, multicenter study based on [indicators of improved immune activity] at month 12 with sustained effect through month 24 post-infusion.” The application for Kresladi was granted multiple special designations including Orphan DrugRare Pediatric DiseaseRegenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Fast Track designations. As a condition of Kresladi’s approval, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will conduct post-approval studies to verify and describe the clinical benefits. Per the FDA, “[c]ontinued approval may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.”

The post FDA Approves First Gene Therapy for Rare Pediatric Immune Disorder Severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type I appeared first on Big Molecule Watch.

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R. Samuel Herron
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