Compensation Considerations For Health System Innovation Activities (Podcast)

This special series of the Governing Health podcast with SullivanCotter highlights developments in and offers support to the board's executive compensation committee in light of the many complex operational, technical, and strategic issues that the committee confronts.

In this episode, Michael Peregrine, Bruce Greenblatt, Kathy Hastings, John Collins, Kerrin Slattery, and Jeff Holdvogt discuss why innovative compensation incentives are a hot topic for health systems clients and their compensation commia

Diversifying revenue sources and expanding income streams

Innovation and venture businesses being pursued by non-profit healthcare organizations

Strategies for structuring businesses by non-profits

Differentiating compensation programs for leaders

Risks of creating for-profit businesses while generating income from alternative non-patient care revenue sources

Considerations for the design of the compensation program

Key differences in payment for new and parent companies executives

Performance metrics for new businesses

Critical attributes of incentive programs

Payment for executives with dual innovation business responsibilities

Featuring:

Bruce Greenblatt, Executive Workforce, Practice Leader, SullivanCotter

Kathy Hastings, Executive Workforce, Practice Leader, SullivanCotter

John Collins, Principal and Compensation Structure Specialist, SullivanCotter

Originally published 21 October 2025

Originally published 21 October 2025