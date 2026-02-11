Compensation Considerations For Health System Innovation Activities (Podcast)

- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Cannabis & Hemp and Privacy topic(s)
This special series of the Governing Health podcast with SullivanCotter highlights developments in and offers support to the board's executive compensation committee in light of the many complex operational, technical, and strategic issues that the committee confronts.
In this episode, Michael Peregrine, Bruce Greenblatt, Kathy Hastings, John Collins, Kerrin Slattery, and Jeff Holdvogt discuss why innovative compensation incentives are a hot topic for health systems clients and their compensation commia
- Diversifying revenue sources and expanding income streams
- Innovation and venture businesses being pursued by non-profit healthcare organizations
- Strategies for structuring businesses by non-profits
- Differentiating compensation programs for leaders
- Risks of creating for-profit businesses while generating income from alternative non-patient care revenue sources
- Considerations for the design of the compensation program
- Key differences in payment for new and parent companies executives
- Performance metrics for new businesses
- Critical attributes of incentive programs
- Payment for executives with dual innovation business responsibilities
Featuring:
Bruce Greenblatt, Executive Workforce, Practice Leader, SullivanCotter
Kathy Hastings, Executive Workforce, Practice Leader, SullivanCotter
John Collins, Principal and Compensation Structure Specialist, SullivanCotter
Originally published 21 October 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.