ARTICLE
11 February 2026

HPE NYC 2025: What Dealmakers Really Think (Video)

SR
McDermott Will & Schulte

Contributor

McDermott Will & Schulte logo
Explore Firm Details
On October 16, Healthcare Private Equity (HPE) NYC gathered hundreds of healthcare investors and operators for a day of bold ideas and real-world insights.
United States New York Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
McDermott Will & Schulte
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
McDermott Will & Schulte’s articles from McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Cannabis & Hemp and Privacy topic(s)

On October 16, Healthcare Private Equity (HPE) NYC gathered hundreds of healthcare investors and operators for a day of bold ideas and real-world insights.

Through candid conversations and on-the-ground perspectives, dealmakers shared where they see opportunity, how they're navigating market headwinds, and what's next for healthcare investing.

What's next for Healthcare PE deal activity?

1742900a.jpg

>

1742900b.jpg

Healthcare subsector outlook: Where are the opportunities now?

1742900c.jpg

1742900d.jpg

1742900e.jpg

1742900f.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
McDermott Will & Schulte
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More