OIG Issues Unfavorable Advisory Opinion On Sign-On Bonuses In Family Caregiving

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) on December 30, 2025, issued Advisory Opinion 25‑12 – an opinion evaluating whether a home care agency could lawfully offer sign‑on bonuses to prospective employees who would be hired for the purpose of providing Medicaid‑funded in‑home services to their own family members.

Typically, sign‑on bonuses are common in the broader employment market. However, OIG found that this particular bonus structure would pose too high a risk under both the federal Anti‑Kickback Statute (AKS) and Beneficiary Inducements Civil Monetary Penalties (CMP) Law. OIG concluded that if implemented, the arrangement could trigger sanctions.

Background: Family Members as Paid Caregivers

The requesting agency operated in a state Medicaid program where eligible individuals can choose their own caregivers, who often are family members. Agencies employ these caregivers, even when they are relatives of the individuals, and bill Medicaid for the services provided. The prospective employees were often the family member responsible for choosing the home health agency to provide Medicaid‑reimbursed services to the client. The agency wanted to advertise sign‑on bonuses through print, digital and social channels to attract caregiver‑employees in a competitive market. At first glance, this arrangement looked to be consistent with common hiring practices across various fields. But in the context of Medicaid‑funded family caregiving, OIG saw an important difference and ultimately determined it was impermissible for four reasons, as discussed below.

OIG's Concerns

OIG determined that the proposed sign‑on bonus arrangement:

would constitute prohibited remuneration under the AKS

would constitute prohibited remuneration under the Beneficiary Inducements CMP

If implemented with the requisite intent, the arrangement could lead to CMP, exclusion from federal healthcare programs and other sanctions. The four red flags OIG raised in its opinion are as follows:

1. The Sign‑On Bonus Could Function as a Payment for a Guaranteed Referral

OIG emphasized that in most cases, the prospective employee would be a family member of the Medicaid beneficiary and have the authority to select which agency their family member uses.

In this structure, employing the caregiver would be inextricably linked to obtaining the client referral. OIG found that the caregiver's "employment" is not independent of the individual's enrollment. Instead, the job exists specifically because the individual needs services from the employer. OIG concluded the bonus therefore acts like an inducement to secure Medicaid‑billable business, not merely an employment perk.

2. The Employee Safe Harbor Does Not Apply

Ordinarily, payments to bona fide employees – including bonuses – can qualify for the AKS employment safe harbor. But OIG rejected that reasoning here because 1) the sign‑on bonus is offered before employment begins, 2) it functions as an enticement to secure the client's services, not as compensation for work already being performed, and 3) it is "all but guaranteed" that the caregiver will bring a new Medicaid beneficiary with them upon hiring.

Therefore, this arrangement is not simply an employer paying an employee for work; it is remuneration tied to the referral of a federally reimbursable service.

3. The Bonus Could Improperly Influence Beneficiary Choice

Under the Beneficiary Inducements CMP law, offering remuneration that is likely to influence a beneficiary's selection of a provider is prohibited. Here, OIG reasoned that paying the caregiver (who acts as the client's decision-maker) could directly influence which agency the client selects. And because no statutory exceptions apply, the arrangement would also violate the CMP law.

4. The Arrangement Poses Risks of Unfair Competition and Potential Quality-of-Care Issues

OIG noted broader concerns that bonuses could spark a "race to the top" among agencies, diverting Medicaid resources to recruitment rather than care; that caregivers might choose an agency based on bonus size rather than service quality, undermining client welfare; and that agencies might shift funds away from training or oversight to cover escalating bonus-related costs. These concerns bolstered OIG's unfavorable determination.

Key Takeaways for Home Care Agencies

Sign‑On Bonuses Are Not Inherently Illegal – But Context Matters: OIG acknowledged that bonuses are common and often low-risk. The issue here was the tight linkage between the prospective employee and guaranteed client referral. Any bonus incentives, especially those provided during employment and, therefore, subject to the safe harbor, can be permissible when they are distinguishable from circumstances such as these.

OIG acknowledged that bonuses are common and often low-risk. The issue here was the tight linkage between the prospective employee and guaranteed client referral. Any bonus incentives, especially those provided during employment and, therefore, subject to the safe harbor, can be permissible when they are distinguishable from circumstances such as these. Be Especially Cautious When Employing Family Caregivers: When the employment relationship and referral decision are made by the same individual, offering incentives becomes far riskier. If, for example, individuals were contracted with the agency prior to their family member being hired and the bonus was generally applicable to all applicants instead of those who are related to clients, the arrangement may have been upheld instead.

When the employment relationship and referral decision are made by the same individual, offering incentives becomes far riskier. If, for example, individuals were contracted with the agency prior to their family member being hired and the bonus was generally applicable to all applicants instead of those who are related to clients, the arrangement may have been upheld instead. Marketing Materials Matter: Because the agency wanted to advertise the bonus amount prominently, OIG believed caregivers could interpret it as an upfront payment for bringing clients to the agency. As always, beware of how you market your services and employment opportunities

Because the agency wanted to advertise the bonus amount prominently, OIG believed caregivers could interpret it as an upfront payment for bringing clients to the agency. As always, beware of how you market your services and employment opportunities Stick to Traditional Recruiting Options: To avoid violations in the future, agencies may consider employing compensation structures tied to hours worked rather than upfront payments, as well as designing neutral, non-incentivizing recruitment materials and ensuring separation between caregiver employment and client enrollment decisions.

Agencies should seek sophisticated legal counsel before implementing any incentive programs in family‑caregiver models.

Conclusion

Advisory Opinion 25‑12 reminds providers that traditional hiring incentives can have different legal implications in Medicaid‑funded home care, particularly where family caregivers are involved. Though sign‑on bonuses may be standard in many industries, OIG cautions against those that could influence a Medicaid beneficiary's choice of provider.

Home care organizations operating in similar caregiver‑choice models may find it helpful to review their recruitment practices and consider whether their current incentive structures align with the findings in the Advisory Opinion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.