Hot Topics In Medicare: What To Expect In 2026 (Podcast)

Emily Jane Cook joins the American Health Law Association (AHLA) for their podcast series "Speaking of Health Law." In this episode, "Hot Topics in Medicare: What to Expect in 2026," Emily and panel discuss some of the latest trends and developments in the world of Medicare, as well as what to expect in 2026. They cover issues related to Part A, Part C (Medicare Advantage), fraud and abuse, and appeals and arbitration.

