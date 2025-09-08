What Aging Really Looks Like In New York – And Why This Moment Matters

Aging in New York doesn't begin with a policy memo. It begins when a parent falls. When a diagnosis lands on your kitchen table. When the home health aide doesn't show up.

Suddenly, what felt like a distant worry becomes a full-time job – and a full-blown crisis.

I've seen that crisis from every angle. As a lawyer. As a policymaker. As the former Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, where I cochaired the state's Master Plan for Aging. And most personally, as a son and a husband, trying to hold things together when the systems meant to support us fell short.

Here's the truth: aging isn't a personal failure. But it often feels like one – because we've built systems that treat it as a private burden instead of a shared responsibility.

Originally published by The Buffalo News.

