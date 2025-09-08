ARTICLE
8 September 2025

What Aging Really Looks Like In New York – And Why This Moment Matters

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Aging in New York doesn't begin with a policy memo. It begins when a parent falls. When a diagnosis lands on your kitchen table. When the home health aide doesn't show up.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Adam Herbst
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Aging in New York doesn't begin with a policy memo. It begins when a parent falls. When a diagnosis lands on your kitchen table. When the home health aide doesn't show up.

Suddenly, what felt like a distant worry becomes a full-time job – and a full-blown crisis.

I've seen that crisis from every angle. As a lawyer. As a policymaker. As the former Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, where I cochaired the state's Master Plan for Aging. And most personally, as a son and a husband, trying to hold things together when the systems meant to support us fell short.

Here's the truth: aging isn't a personal failure. But it often feels like one – because we've built systems that treat it as a private burden instead of a shared responsibility.

Click here to read the full article.

Originally published by The Buffalo News.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam Herbst
Adam Herbst
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More