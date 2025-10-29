The Big, Beautiful Webinar Series: Strategic Planning For Post-Acute/LTC Providers (Video)

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
The presentation will discuss the bill's impact on, and strategic planning for, post-acute/LTC providers and their various stakeholders (e.g., not-for-profit, for-profit, private equity firms, investors, consultants, etc.).
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
The presentation will discuss the bill's impact on, and
strategic planning for, post-acute/LTC providers and their various
stakeholders (e.g., not-for-profit, for-profit, private equity
firms, investors, consultants, etc.).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.