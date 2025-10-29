ARTICLE
29 October 2025

The Big, Beautiful Webinar Series: Strategic Planning For Post-Acute/LTC Providers (Video)

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
The presentation will discuss the bill's impact on, and strategic planning for, post-acute/LTC providers and their various stakeholders (e.g., not-for-profit, for-profit, private equity firms, investors, consultants, etc.).
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lourdes Martinez,Adam Herbst, and Gregory R. Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The presentation will discuss the bill's impact on, and strategic planning for, post-acute/LTC providers and their various stakeholders (e.g., not-for-profit, for-profit, private equity firms, investors, consultants, etc.).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lourdes Martinez
Lourdes Martinez
Photo of Adam Herbst
Adam Herbst
Photo of Gregory R. Smith
Gregory R. Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More