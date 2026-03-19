Streamlined And Sponsor-Friendly: What China's Amended Drug Regulations Mean For Pharma Companies

On January 27, 2026, China's State Council published the amended Implementing Regulations of the Drug Administration Law (the Regulations), which will take effect on May 15, 2026. These regulations are a significant update to China's regulatory system for pharmaceuticals and are intended to foster a more innovation-friendly and flexible ecosystem while strengthening drug regulation.

This Advisory summarizes the key updates and provisions in the Regulations, including market and data exclusivity, a new process for changing the sponsor of a clinical trial, segmented manufacturing, commercialization of pre-approval batches, online drug sales, and labels and package inserts.

Market and Data Exclusivity

The Regulations introduce market exclusivity of up to two years for qualifying pediatric medicines and up to seven years for qualifying orphan drugs. To qualify for market exclusivity, marketing authorization holders (MAHs) of orphan drugs must ensure a stable supply. Failure to maintain supply may result in the termination of exclusivity, encouraging the establishment of reliable distribution chains.

The Regulations also establish a data protection regime designed to safeguard undisclosed trial data and other data independently generated and submitted by MAHs for drugs containing novel chemical entities (NCEs) and other eligible products. During the data exclusivity period, which may extend up to six years from the date of marketing authorization, other drug registration applications relying on such protected data will not be approved without the MAH's consent unless the applicants provide independently obtained data.

Scope Exclusivity Period Market Exclusivity New pediatric drugs, pediatric medicines using novel dosage forms or specifications, and medicines with expanded pediatric indications Up to two years Orphan drugs Up to seven years Data Exclusivity Medicinal products containing NCEs and other eligible products Up to six years

China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) is expected to issue detailed requirements for implementing market exclusivity and data exclusivity periods. Research-driven pharmaceutical companies are likely to gain additional advantages from the extended protections provided by these exclusivity measures when launching their products in the Chinese market.

Changes to Clinical Trial Sponsors

Under the current regulatory framework, changing the sponsor of a clinical trial typically needs to be submitted with other major amendments, lacking an independent filing process. The approval process for such changes can take as long as 60 days. For the first time, the Regulations introduce an independent administrative approval channel specifically for changes to clinical trial sponsors, reducing the approval timeline to 20 working days. This new mechanism improves flexibility and efficiency in managing sponsor transitions, particularly benefiting pharmaceutical transactions by reducing approval-related uncertainties and speeding up deal timelines.

This provision means that regulatory authorities will evaluate the qualifications of the new sponsor as part of the approval process. Further guidelines from the NMPA are expected to detail the required documentation and define the scope of the review for sponsor changes.

Segmented Manufacturing

The Regulations permit "segmented production" under specific conditions, including: (1) innovative drugs with special requirements for processes, facilities, or equipment; (2) drugs identified by relevant State Council departments as clinically urgent; (3) drugs urgently needed to respond to public health emergencies or national reserves; and (4) other drugs as specified by the national drug regulator.

Under segmented toll manufacturing arrangements, MAHs are obligated to establish an integrated quality assurance system covering the entire production process and all manufacturing sites. MAHs shall remain responsible for supplier certification, change management, batch release, and overall compliance. Moreover, blood products, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, toxic drugs for medical use, and precursor chemicals used in drug manufacturing may not be manufactured through outsourced facilities.

Although the implementation of segmented production in a cross-border context remains unclear, these new regulations offer an opportunity for multinational companies to work with local partners and regulators to explore outsourcing opportunities in China.

Commercialization of Pre-Approval Batches

The Regulations provide that commercial-scale batches of products manufactured prior to obtaining a drug marketing authorization, whether in China or overseas, provided they meet the release requirements for marketed drugs, may be sold after the marketing authorization is obtained. This includes: (1) commercial-scale batches that have passed Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance inspections; and (2) commercial-scale batches of new drugs, orphan drugs, drugs in short supply, or other drugs urgently needed for clinical use, manufactured after passing the relevant GMP compliance inspections.

These provisions allow certain products manufactured prior to approval (including domestically produced and imported drugs) to be marketed following marketing approval. This facilitates earlier market entry for products and helps ensure a stable market supply.

Online Drug Sales

The Regulations require third-party platforms facilitating online drug sales to establish robust quality management systems for online drug sales. These platforms must set up dedicated management departments, employ pharmaceutical professionals and other relevant specialists, and formulate and implement systems for drug quality management and distribution oversight. Additionally, third-party platform operators are obligated to review the qualifications of MAHs and drug distributors applying to operate on the platform, inspect the drug information displayed, and manage drug-related sales conducted on the platform.

In China, with the rapid growth of e-commerce, online drug sales are also increasing. These provisions reflect regulators' efforts to enhance oversight of online drug transactions. Pharmaceutical companies collaborating with third-party online platforms should likewise strengthen their compliance review of such platforms.

Labels and Package Inserts

Compared to the existing regulations on drug labels and package inserts, the Regulations require MAHs to provide accessible formats of drug labels and package inserts, such as audio, large print, Braille, or electronic versions. In addition, the Regulations specify that the content of electronic versions of drug package inserts must be consistent with the package inserts approved by the NMPA and have the same legal effect as the printed versions. The Regulations also note that audio and Braille versions of drug labels and package inserts should be provided for reference purposes.

These provisions aim to promote the safe and accessible use of medications by individuals with disabilities and elderly populations. Pharmaceutical companies are advised to proactively develop new drug labels and package inserts to ensure compliance with the revised regulatory standards.

Conclusion

The Regulations mark a significant step forward in enhancing China's pharmaceutical regulatory framework, reflecting the government's dual focus on encouraging innovation and ensuring patient safety. These updates present both opportunities and challenges for international pharmaceutical companies operating in China. As the Chinese pharmaceutical market continues to grow and innovate, companies that prioritize regulatory compliance, foster partnerships with local stakeholders, and adapt to new market dynamics will be well-positioned for sustainable success. Remaining vigilant in implementing these new provisions will not only help mitigate risks but also enable companies to seize the opportunities presented by one of the world's most dynamic healthcare markets.

Footnote

1. The Regulations indicate that there may be other drugs which are eligible for data protection, but this concept of "other eligible products" is not defined in the Regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.