Psychedelic Drug Trial Design Clarified In FDA Final Guidance

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finalized guidance on clinical investigations for psychedelic drugs, clarifying trial issues including study design, data collection, and patient monitoring. Against the backdrop of other recent Trump administration actions and informed by FDA's review of psychedelic drug development programs in recent years, we see the guidance as favoring companies developing psychedelic therapies, especially those that aim to treat psychiatric and substance use disorders. FDA also scheduled a public hearing on the potential future therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs for September 14.

Below we analyze changes between the final guidance and its 2023 draft version, including FDA's heightened focus on functional unblinding as a core concern, emphasizing strategies for bias mitigation, expectancy assessments, and innovative trial designs. Other updates include expanding the guidance beyond classic psychedelics, suggesting stratification of participants with prior psychedelic experience, elevating epidemiological analyses of recreational use as a critical component of abuse-potential assessments, and endorsing non-animal development approaches.

The final guidance closely resembles FDA’s June 2023 draft guidance of the same name, with a few notable changes:

Scope . Although both the draft and final versions of the guidance apply to “classic psychedelics”—which are 5-HT 2A receptor agonists such as psilocybin and LSD, as well as entactogens or empathogens such as MDMA—the final guidance expands the scope of the guidance to “also apply to other related products that can cause perceptual disturbances and alterations in consciousness.”

. Although both the draft and final versions of the guidance apply to “classic psychedelics”—which are 5-HT receptor agonists such as psilocybin and LSD, as well as entactogens or empathogens such as MDMA—the final guidance expands the scope of the guidance to “also apply to other related products that can cause perceptual disturbances and alterations in consciousness.” Unblinding . The final guidance focuses more on the importance of unblinding, which it now explicitly links to the statutory requirement for adequate and well-controlled trials. Specifically, it emphasizes mitigation and measurement of unblinding as a central feature of psychedelic drug trial design. FDA adds: “Study results should be strongly persuasive and robust across study endpoints to overcome biases that may be introduced by functional unblinding.”

. The final guidance focuses more on the importance of unblinding, which it now explicitly links to the statutory requirement for adequate and well-controlled trials. Specifically, it emphasizes mitigation and measurement of unblinding as a central feature of psychedelic drug trial design. FDA adds: “Study results should be strongly persuasive and robust across study endpoints to overcome biases that may be introduced by functional unblinding.” Questionnaire strategies to minimize bias . The final version recommends that sponsors consider an “expectancy evaluation questionnaire” (i.e., assessing subjects’ expectations about potential drug effects)—both pre-randomization and at the end of treatment—in order to improve data interpretability despite functional unblinding. FDA also adds into the final guidance a suggestion to utilize a Likert scale assessment of certainty to evaluate the impact of functional unblinding.

. The final version recommends that sponsors consider an “expectancy evaluation questionnaire” (i.e., assessing subjects’ expectations about potential drug effects)—both pre-randomization and at the end of treatment—in order to improve data interpretability despite functional unblinding. FDA also adds into the final guidance a suggestion to utilize a Likert scale assessment of certainty to evaluate the impact of functional unblinding. Innovative trial design . The final guidance adds promotion of “innovative approaches” for control groups, so they are more closely matched to the treatment group for clinically relevant variables and clinical care. FDA recognizes that traditional randomized, placebo-controlled methods may not adequately resolve the unique bias problems created by investigations of psychedelic drugs. For example, the final version adds guidance regarding subjects with prior psychedelic experience, who may be more likely to recognize subjective effects and anticipate a treatment benefit; FDA thus recommends stratifying randomization based on prior psychedelic use.

. The final guidance adds promotion of “innovative approaches” for control groups, so they are more closely matched to the treatment group for clinically relevant variables and clinical care. FDA recognizes that traditional randomized, placebo-controlled methods may not adequately resolve the unique bias problems created by investigations of psychedelic drugs. For example, the final version adds guidance regarding subjects with prior psychedelic experience, who may be more likely to recognize subjective effects and anticipate a treatment benefit; FDA thus recommends stratifying randomization based on prior psychedelic use. Epidemiological analyses . Although the draft guidance mentions the importance of epidemiological data, the final guidance goes further to say that evaluation of available epidemiological data is a “critical component” of an abuse potential assessment for any psychedelic drug that is already known to be used for “recreational or federally unapproved medical purposes.” FDA says sponsors should provide an epidemiological data analysis of the scope of abuse and associated harms as part of their NDA, “based on a systematic review of the published literature and other available epidemiological data sources.”

. Although the draft guidance mentions the importance of epidemiological data, the final guidance goes further to say that evaluation of available epidemiological data is a “critical component” of an abuse potential assessment for any psychedelic drug that is already known to be used for “recreational or federally unapproved medical purposes.” FDA says sponsors should provide an epidemiological data analysis of the scope of abuse and associated harms as part of their NDA, “based on a systematic review of the published literature and other available epidemiological data sources.” Safety considerations . The final guidance emphasizes that sponsors are expected to identify and document the incidence, duration, and severity of all central nervous system effects, regardless of whether the experience is characterized as positive, favorable, or neutral. Sponsors are also expected to identify any adverse events described in the literature as associated with illicit use and assess them systematically in the drug development program. The final guidance also goes further than the draft in the discussion of postmarketing risk mitigation strategies, stating that sponsors should consider whether risk mitigation strategies will be needed and whether additional safety studies may be required in the postmarketing setting.

. The final guidance emphasizes that sponsors are expected to identify and document the incidence, duration, and severity of all central nervous system effects, regardless of whether the experience is characterized as positive, favorable, or neutral. Sponsors are also expected to identify any adverse events described in the literature as associated with illicit use and assess them systematically in the drug development program. The final guidance also goes further than the draft in the discussion of postmarketing risk mitigation strategies, stating that sponsors should consider whether risk mitigation strategies will be needed and whether additional safety studies may be required in the postmarketing setting. Driving study . Relatedly, the final guidance directs sponsors to “consider including a formal driving study in their drug development plan,” adding to the draft version’s requirement that an adequate and well-controlled study provide a quantitative assessment of a drug’s effect. The final version goes further than the draft in seeking qualitative assessments of drug effects.

. Relatedly, the final guidance directs sponsors to “consider including a formal driving study in their drug development plan,” adding to the draft version’s requirement that an adequate and well-controlled study provide a quantitative assessment of a drug’s effect. The final version goes further than the draft in seeking qualitative assessments of drug effects. Animal testing. The final guidance adds promotion of clinical study strategies that do not require animal testing, including new approach methodologies (NAMs) and quantitative structure–activity relationship approaches. Whereas the draft guidance merely said in a footnote: “We encourage sponsors to consult with us if it they wish to use a non-animal testing method they believe is suitable,” the final guidance more definitely states: “We encourage the consideration of nonanimal-based evaluation of the risk of valvulopathy…as supportive or complementary data.” FDA further “encourage[s] the use of [NAMs] in place of animal testing where appropriate.” This is consistent with FDA’s movement away from animal testing, as we previously analyzed online here.

Alongside the publication of the final guidance, FDA announced a public hearing on the potential future therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs which will consider the following topics:

Provider training and credentialing, including the evidentiary base for training and educational curricula, as well as the expert bodies that would review or endorse them.

Promotion of patient safety, including education and counseling, assessment of side effects, and setting considerations.

Access considerations, including needs for coverage, benefit design, reimbursement, and payment models.

Best practices for data collection and standardization, such as the creation of data repositories may inform real-world assessment of safety.

Next steps

The final guidance and hearing announcement come amid a spate of U.S. government activity related to psychedelic drug regulations, including an April 2026 Executive Order (EO) on treating serious mental illness, which we summarized online here. Taken together, these actions signal greater opportunities for psychedelic drug candidates to move from clinical testing to market.

FDA has invited public comment ahead of its hearing on the potential future therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs.