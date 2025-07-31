ARTICLE
31 July 2025

Behind The Curtain: How CON, HEIA, And Policy Are Reshaping Long-Term Care In New York (Video)

New York's healthcare regulatory process is entering a new era — one defined by shifting policy priorities, growing public scrutiny, and new procedural hurdles like...
Adam Herbst
New York's healthcare regulatory process is entering a new era — one defined by shifting policy priorities, growing public scrutiny, and new procedural hurdles like the Health Equity Impact Assessment (HEIA). For operators, sponsors, and advisors — or anyone navigating the Certificate of Need (CON) process — understanding what's really happening behind closed doors is now critical to getting projects approved and off the ground.

Join Adam Herbst, former Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, and Frank Cicero, one of the state's most experienced regulatory and licensing strategists, for a frank and timely conversation about how to navigate this increasingly high-stakes environment. From insider dynamics at PHHPC to managing community opposition and mitigation plans, this session will go beyond the public-facing materials to deliver what you actually need to know.

What You'll Learn:

  • The latest changes to New York's CON and HEIA requirements — and what's coming next
  • How to align project framing and documentation with DOH and PHHPC expectations
  • Strategies to avoid silent denials and manage politically sensitive applications
  • What triggers HEIA, what doesn't, and how to work around unclear thresholds
  • How closures, expansions, and ownership changes are being reviewed in today's climate

Authors
Adam Herbst
