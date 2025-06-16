ARTICLE
16 June 2025

Navigating Healthcare Risks In A Rapidly Evolving Patient And Provider Centered AI Landscape (Video)

Join Sheppard Mullin's Healthy AI team and Marsh McLennan for a CLE webinar addressing legal considerations...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Esperance Becton and Carolyn Metnick
06.10.2025

Join Sheppard Mullin's Healthy AI team and Marsh McLennan for a CLE webinar addressing legal considerations and risk management strategies that hospitals, health systems, and provider organizations should consider when deploying AI. The webinar will cover the following key topics:

  • Regulatory Compliance: Understanding the legal frameworks and regulations governing AI use in healthcare
  • Third-Party Contracting: Exploring key considerations for healthcare providers contracting with third-party AI vendors
  • AI Integration: Strategies for integrating AI technologies into existing healthcare systems
  • Key Legal Risks: Identifying key legal risks associated with AI implementation
  • Risk Mitigation: Exploring insurance as a risk mitigation tool when deploying AI in healthcare environments

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and guidance from industry experts on navigating the complexities of AI in healthcare.
Connect and share ideas with industry leaders by joining the Healthy AI LinkedIn group, a hub for networking and innovation in healthcare AI."

