Navigating Healthcare Risks In A Rapidly Evolving Patient And Provider Centered AI Landscape (Video)

06.10.2025

Join Sheppard Mullin's Healthy AI team and Marsh McLennan for a CLE webinar addressing legal considerations and risk management strategies that hospitals, health systems, and provider organizations should consider when deploying AI. The webinar will cover the following key topics:

Regulatory Compliance : Understanding the legal frameworks and regulations governing AI use in healthcare

: Understanding the legal frameworks and regulations governing AI use in healthcare Third-Party Contracting : Exploring key considerations for healthcare providers contracting with third-party AI vendors

: Exploring key considerations for healthcare providers contracting with third-party AI vendors AI Integration : Strategies for integrating AI technologies into existing healthcare systems

: Strategies for integrating AI technologies into existing healthcare systems Key Legal Risks : Identifying key legal risks associated with AI implementation

: Identifying key legal risks associated with AI implementation Risk Mitigation: Exploring insurance as a risk mitigation tool when deploying AI in healthcare environments

