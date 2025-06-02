AI, Medical Products & FDA, Part 3: AI In Drug & Device Commercialization (Podcast)

self

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this third and final part of our AI series in collaboration with Arnold & Porter, Shelly and Wayne chat with Philip Desjardins, Partner at Arnold & Porter; Mahnu Davar, Partner at Arnold & Porter; and Dr. William Maisel, Vice President and Senior Medical Officer at Intuitive, and former Director of the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health at FDA. Together, they discuss the use of AI for clinical decision support, in regulation and pharmacovigilance functions, and in diagnostic and monitoring tools; AI's impact on advertising and promotion; what "AI washing" is and why it's important to distinguish real AI innovation from marketing hype; FDA's first AI-assisted scientific review pilot; and much more.

Access Arnold & Porter's survey on AI adoption in life scienceshere.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.