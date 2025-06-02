ARTICLE
AI, Medical Products & FDA, Part 3: AI In Drug & Device Commercialization (Podcast)

Philip R. Desjardins and Mahnu Davar
In this third and final part of our AI series in collaboration with Arnold & Porter, Shelly and Wayne chat with Philip Desjardins, Partner at Arnold & Porter; Mahnu Davar, Partner at Arnold & Porter; and Dr. William Maisel, Vice President and Senior Medical Officer at Intuitive, and former Director of the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health at FDA. Together, they discuss the use of AI for clinical decision support, in regulation and pharmacovigilance functions, and in diagnostic and monitoring tools; AI's impact on advertising and promotion; what "AI washing" is and why it's important to distinguish real AI innovation from marketing hype; FDA's first AI-assisted scientific review pilot; and much more.

Access Arnold & Porter's survey on AI adoption in life scienceshere.

Philip R. Desjardins
Mahnu Davar
