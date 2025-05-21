The future of the robotics metaverse in the healthcare sector

On February 26, 2025, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) adopted an opinion addressing the integration of robotics and the metaverse in healthcare. This forward-looking document outlines the opportunities and challenges presented by these emerging technologies, emphasising the need for a robust regulatory and ethical framework to ensure their safe deployment across the EU.

Liability and human oversight

The possibilities for improvement are vast. Robotics-assisted procedures have already improved surgical precision and, when combined with the metaverse, can create virtual environments for risk-free training or remote operation. While the EESC acknowledges the extent of these benefits, it stresses the importance of addressing liability issues and asking the question of who is responsible, particularly where failures occur due to a technical malfunction or connectivity loss during a critical procedure. A key recommendation is consequently that human oversight must remain central to all robotics and metaverse operations, with clear accountability in cases of system failure. This is essential to maintain trust and transparency.

Investment in infrastructure, education and innovation

While the metaverse has the potential to democratise healthcare access, the opinion calls for investment in digital infrastructure to ensure equal access across all member states and prevent a 'digital divide' between urban and rural areas. In particular, the deployment of advanced networks like 5G and 6G is seen as essential for the reliable operation of these technologies. The opinion also stresses the importance of education and training for healthcare professionals, recommending that robotics and metaverse technologies be integrated into medical curricula and ongoing professional development.

Fostering European leadership and protecting data

The EESC encourages the adoption of a targeted EU investment strategy to foster innovation, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises developing healthcare solutions. Strong data privacy and cybersecurity protections are deemed vital, with a call for stringent regulations to safeguard sensitive health data and ensure compliance across jurisdictions.



The EESC opinion underscores the transformative potential of robotics and the metaverse in the medical sector, while still acknowledging that human expertise, empathy and judgment will always be irreplaceable. The recommendations set out a path for policymakers and stakeholders to maximise the benefit of these technologies for all European citizens.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.