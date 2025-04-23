CMS Moves Skilled Nursing Facility Revalidation Deadline To Aug. 1

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) again has delayed the deadline for its mandatory provider revalidation program for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), this time to Aug. 1, 2025.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) again has delayed the deadline for its mandatory provider revalidation program for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), this time to Aug. 1, 2025. The change was made because only about 20 percent of the country's 15,000 nursing homes had completed the lengthy reporting process ahead of the previous May 1, 2025, deadline.

As reported by Holland & Knight, CMS in 2024 issued a final rule on ownership disclosures for Medicare and Medicaid providers and suppliers in an effort to enhance quality of care and increase transparency in ownership within SNFs, among other factors.

In response to the reporting requirement, Holland & Knight has been advising lenders and landlords, in addition to providers, on completion of Form CMS-855A Attachment 1, guidance for which was updated on April 9, 2025. As the SNF landscape evolves, operators are encouraged to consult legal counsel to effectively navigate changes, ensure compliance and remain alert to potential developments going forward.