ARTICLE
17 April 2025

Massachusetts Attorney General Announces Breach Resources For Consumers Impacted By Change Healthcare Breach

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore Firm Details
The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office (AGO) issued an announcement last week to inform consumers who may have had their personal information breached...
United States Massachusetts Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Colin J. Zick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office (AGO) issued an announcement last week to inform consumers who may have had their personal information breached in Change Healthcare's cyberattack this past February. The AGO was joined by a bipartisan group of state attorneys general in sharing these consumer protection resources.

Change Healthcare is the nation's biggest electronic data clearinghouse. Tens of thousands of providers, pharmacies, and insurers use its technological infrastructure to verify insurance, confirm pre-authorization of procedures or services, exchange insurance claim data, and perform other administrative tasks essential to the delivery of health care.

In April, Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined other attorneys general in sending a letter urging more meaningful action to better protect providers, pharmacies, and patients harmed by the recent breach. In particular, the AGO noted that Change Healthcare has not yet provided individual notice of the breach to consumers.

The AGO stated that given the time between the data breach and notification to those impacted, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office is publicizing the breach and available consumer resources, including the offer that Change Healthcare has provided to the public.

Change Healthcare is offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protections to all Massachusetts residents who believe they may have been impacted for two years. The dedicated website and call center can guide individuals through setting up free credit card monitoring and identity theft protections. Still, they will not be able to provide individuals with details about whether their data was impacted.

Because the actual number and identity of affected patients are not yet known, the AGO encouraged all consumers to be aware of and utilize the following resources:

To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law Blog please click here

Originally published 15 July 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Colin J. Zick
Colin J. Zick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More