ARTICLE
10 April 2025

HHS Cuts Impacting Human Subject Research – No More SACHRP?

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
In a remarkable federal human subject research policy development, it appears that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary's Advisory Committee on Human Research Protections (SACHRP)...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Dianne Bourque and Julia Hesse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a remarkable federal human subject research policy development, it appears that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary's Advisory Committee on Human Research Protections (SACHRP) has been disbanded. Formed in 2003, SACHRP was a federal advisory committee whose expert volunteers advised government agencies that regulate human subject research.

SACHRP provided advice and recommendations to HHS on a wide variety of cutting-edge human subject protection matters. Examples of recent SACHRP work product include guidance on decentralized clinical trials, research involving children and the use of artificial intelligence in human subject research.

SACHRP was scheduled to meet on March 19, 2025, but that meeting was canceled, and the SACHRP website shows no upcoming meetings.

SACHRP was part of the Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) and also advised on OHRP policy. The overall impact on OHRP operations as a result of recent cuts to HHS remains unclear. Given that SACHRP was comprised entirely of volunteers, termination of this committee will have only a negligible impact on government expenditures – but the loss of this expert panel will immediately decrease sophisticated expertise on ethical and legal issues important to human subject research protections.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dianne Bourque
Dianne Bourque
Photo of Julia Hesse
Julia Hesse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More