Sell-Out Crowd For HPM's Enforcement Webinar

We have reached maximum capacity for this Thursday's webinar! We are excited by the large interest in this topic, and are eager to share our insights about the latest changes impacting the FDA-regulated industry. Registration is closed, but if you would like to be put on a waitlist or receive a recording of the webinar, please contact Amy Vasvary (avasvary@hpm.com). If your plans have changed and you can no longer attend, please contact Amy so we can open your space to the waitlist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.