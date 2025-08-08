The State Of Dairy 2025: "Momentum Through Turbulence"

Ok, ok, you probably get it by now if you have been reading my recent posts on this topic! Things are, for the most part, going well in dairy land. Production, investment and demand are all strong in 2025. But I could not have said it better than did National Milk Producers' Federation (NMPF) President & CEO Greg Doud in a sort of "state of the industry" release issued yesterday. There is a lot to be optimistic about in the dairy sector, as Mr. Doud points out, despite the headwinds of trade uncertainty and labor upheaval. And the facts, figures, and, might I say, mood among those in the industry with whom I work on a daily basis back this up.

"In 2025 through May, the value of U.S. dairy exports was $3.873 billion, 13% higher than the same period last year, when they were $3.422 billion. That's a powerful testament to the resilience of U.S. dairy producers and exporters who work around the clock, managing and building relationships that are being heavily tested this year." ~ Greg Doud, NMPF. www.nmpf.org/...

