SuperValu Wins False Claims Act Case With A "No Harm, No Foul" Jury Verdict

On March 5, 2025, SuperValu, Inc. (SuperValu), a grocery store chain that operates in-store pharmacies, was cleared of liability by a Central District of Illinois federal jury—finally quashing whistleblower claims that the company improperly over-billed the government and violated the False Claims Act (FCA). This jury verdict came after a long 14-year battle, which included a Supreme Court reversal of lower court decisions on the FCA's scienter standard.

In 2006, SuperValu's pharmacies began discounting generic drugs through a price-matching system (if a customer provided evidence of a cheaper price for certain drugs available at another pharmacy, SuperValu would match that price) and other loyalty programs. Many of SuperValu's customers took advantage of these programs. However, when the company reported its "usual and customary" price to federal and state governments for reimbursement, SuperValu reported the much higher retail price of the drugs. After these programs ended, whistleblowers brought suit against SuperValu under the FCA's qui tam provision. In the qui tam actions, plaintiffs alleged that SuperValu offered discounted pricing through these programs to so many customers that the discounted price was effectively their "usual and customary" price. As SuperValu did not offer the discounted pricing to Medicare and Medicaid, which were required by law to be charged the "usual and customary price," the whistleblowers alleged SuperValu overcharged the government for years when seeking reimbursements for prescription drugs.

In 2020, the District Court granted SuperValu's motion for summary judgment, holding that SuperValu had submitted false claims as defined under the FCA, but concluding that SuperValu did not possess the required scienter necessary to establish FCA liability. The government appealed to the Seventh Circuit, which affirmed the lower court's decision. The Seventh Circuit applied a two-part test to determine if SuperValu knowingly or recklessly submitted false claims:

Was the defendant's interpretation of law objectively reasonable (including not being ruled out by prior precedent); and

If the defendant's interpretation was not objectively reasonable, did the defendant have a subjective belief the claims they were submitting were false?

If the defendant's interpretation was not objectively reasonable, and the defendant had a subjective belief it was submitting false claims, the defendant knowingly or recklessly submitted false claims. The Seventh Circuit held that SuperValu's interpretation of the law was objectively reasonable and, therefore, SuperValu did not possess the required scienter under the FCA.

In 2023, the Supreme Court reversed the Seventh Circuit, holding that, whether a defendant possessed scienter sufficient to satisfy the FCA requirements depended solely on that defendant's subjective knowledge—doing away with the Seventh Circuit's "objectiveness" test. Focusing on the plain language of the FCA, the Supreme Court held that, to prove a false claim, two elements must be satisfied: (1) the claim that was submitted was, in fact, false and (2) the defendant subjectively believed the claim was false.

Nearly fourteen years after its initial filing, the case returned to the District Court on remand from the Supreme Court for a jury trial. While the jury ultimately found that SuperValu did knowingly submit false claims under the Supreme Court's scienter standard, the question of whether the jury would impose liability came down to whether the federal or state governments suffered damages due to SuperValu's false claims. In a pre-trial motion, SuperValu argued that any evidence the plaintiffs offered of the alleged overpayments was evidence only of a gain to SuperValu—not a loss to the government. Because the government determines reimbursement rates under Medicare Part D plans, SuperValu argued that plaintiffs would have to prove that the alleged false claims changed the amount government actually paid and, thus, caused damages. It appears the jury accepted this argument. The jury unanimously decided the plaintiffs had not proved that either the federal or state governments suffered damages and, as a result, SuperValu was found "not liable." After a long and tortured history, the whistleblowers' claims were finally put to rest. The case ultimately ended with a "no harm, no foul" verdict, and SuperValu avoided liability under the FCA. The case suggests a potent line of defense for companies defending against FCA allegations.

