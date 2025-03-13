IBA Agriculture And Food Section And Healthcare And Life Sciences Law Committee Virtual Joint Networking Session, March 20, 2025, 15:00-16:00 (GMT), Via Webinar

Perhaps nothing is more complex in the corporate world than doing business at the intersection of science, law, and policy. Regulatory compliance, product approvals, and product defense must keep pace with scientific breakthroughs and competitive pressures. Helping you get your products to market faster and more efficiently than your competitors — with powerful solutions for regulatory, advocacy, and scientific challenges in any jurisdiction — is the mission of Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
The International Bar Association (IBA) Agriculture and Food Section (AFS) and Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Committee are
pleased to invite other lawyers interested in agriculture, food,
healthcare, and life sciences to their Virtual Joint Networking Session. There will
be three brief 2-minute insights on the topics of cultivated meat
(with Jan Holthuis), antimicrobial resistance (with Sara Moyo) and
advertising regulations for medicinal products vs advertising
regulations for food (with Monika Gattiker). Participants will then
be given the opportunity to introduce themselves, share their
expertise, and explore synergies with like-minded individuals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.