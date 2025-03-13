IBA Agriculture And Food Section And Healthcare And Life Sciences Law Committee Virtual Joint Networking Session, March 20, 2025, 15:00-16:00 (GMT), Via Webinar

The International Bar Association (IBA) Agriculture and Food Section (AFS) and Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Committee are pleased to invite other lawyers interested in agriculture, food, healthcare, and life sciences to their Virtual Joint Networking Session. There will be three brief 2-minute insights on the topics of cultivated meat (with Jan Holthuis), antimicrobial resistance (with Sara Moyo) and advertising regulations for medicinal products vs advertising regulations for food (with Monika Gattiker). Participants will then be given the opportunity to introduce themselves, share their expertise, and explore synergies with like-minded individuals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.