Health-e Law Episode 16: Crossroads Of Care: Navigating Executive Orders With Jonathan Meyer, Former DHS GC And Partner At Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Jonathan Meyer, a partner at Sheppard Mullin and Leader of the firm's National Security Team, joins us again to discuss the early days of the new Trump administration and what might be on the horizon in terms of cybersecurity and data privacy.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What can we expect from the new administration in relation to cybersecurity and data protection?

How do these concerns translate to healthcare, both in terms of managing our care and protecting our data?

What is Sheppard Mullin's executive actions tracker, why it matters, and how can listeners use it?

How is healthcare struggling with privacy and immigration, and how does this impact national security?

