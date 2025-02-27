Court Extends TROs Enjoining Enforcement Of NIH Rate Change Within 22 Plaintiff States

Since taking office, the Trump Administration has taken steps to reshape the United States' federal funding infrastructure. One such action relates to the National Institutes of Health's ("NIH") rate change, imposing a 15% cap for indirect costs, for new grants and for existing grants awarded to institutions of higher education ("IHEs"). This rate change, which represents a drastic reduction from historical rates normally negotiated by grant recipients, will impact ongoing research programs and clinical trials, and will have a long-term impact on the United States' research infrastructure and abilities.

On February 10, 2025, the day the rate change was intended to go into effect, three lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts challenging the rate change. The lawsuits were filed by a group of stakeholders, including twenty-two states, thirteen universities, three university associations and five associations. Also on February 10, 2025, a district court judge granted two temporary restraining orders ("TROs"), enjoining enforcement of the rate change within the 22 Plaintiff states, and enjoining enforcement nationwide with respect to institutions. On February 21, 2025, following a hearing on the Plaintiffs' motions for injunctive relief, the district court ordered that the TROs entered on February 10, 2025, are extended and will remain in effect until further order of the Court.

