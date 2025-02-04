Teva Announces New Biosimilar Deals

On January 10, 2025, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced

On January 10, 2025, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced that they entered into a licensing agreement to commercialize EPYSQLI® (eculizumab-aagh), Samsung's biosimilar of Soliris®, in the United States.

According to the agreement, Samsung Bioepis will handle the development, regulatory registration, manufacturing, and supply of the product, while Teva will handle commercialization of the product.

Additionally, on January 13, 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH announced that they entered into an agreement with Formycon AG and Klinge Biopharma GmbH for the semi-exclusive commercialization of FYB203, Formycon's aflibercept biosimilar, in Israel and most of Europe. This agreement expands Teva's partnership with Formycon, as they entered into an agreement in 2021 to commercialize FYB201, Formycon's ranibizumab biosimilar in Europe, Canada, Israel, and New Zealand.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Teva will market FYB203 under the name AHZANTIVE® upon regulatory approval.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for more biosimilars licensing updates.

