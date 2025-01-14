ARTICLE
14 January 2025

Key Proposals In The CY2026 Medicare Advantage And Part D Proposed Rule (Video)

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
This webinar will discuss key changes to the Medicare Advantage and Part D programs that are contained in CMS' proposed rule published on December 10, 2024.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Christine M. Clements,Maria Malas, and Lynsey Mitchel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This webinar will discuss key changes to the Medicare Advantage and Part D programs that are contained in CMS' proposed rule published on December 10, 2024, including proposed changes related to Star Ratings, marketing and communications, agent/broker compensation, health equity, drug coverage, D-SNPs, utilization management, artificial intelligence, network adequacy, and other programmatic areas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christine M. Clements
Christine M. Clements
Photo of Maria Malas
Maria Malas
Photo of Lynsey Mitchel
Lynsey Mitchel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More