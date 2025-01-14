Key Proposals In The CY2026 Medicare Advantage And Part D Proposed Rule (Video)

This webinar will discuss key changes to the Medicare Advantage and Part D programs that are contained in CMS' proposed rule published on December 10, 2024.

This webinar will discuss key changes to the Medicare Advantage and Part D programs that are contained in CMS' proposed rule published on December 10, 2024, including proposed changes related to Star Ratings, marketing and communications, agent/broker compensation, health equity, drug coverage, D-SNPs, utilization management, artificial intelligence, network adequacy, and other programmatic areas.

