Silent Dangers: The Link Between Depo-Provera, Brain Tumors, And Health Inequities

For decades, Depo-Provera has been presented as a game-changing contraceptive—a quick injection every three months that promised simplicity and effectiveness. For millions of women worldwide, it seemed like the perfect solution to manage their reproductive health. But for some, the convenience has come at a devastating cost. Emerging evidence now connects Depo-Provera to a serious health risk—intracranial meningiomas—slow-growing brain tumors that can lead to severe, life-altering health complications.

Understanding Depo-Provera and Its Risks

Depo-Provera is a long-acting contraceptive administered quarterly via intramuscular injection. It contains medroxyprogesterone acetate, a synthetic progesterone, to prevent pregnancy. Its ease of use makes it a popular alternative to other contraceptive methods. However, research highlights significant risks that many women remain unaware of.

A March 2024 study published in the British Medical Journal reported that Depo-Provera users face a 555% increased risk of developing meningiomas compared with non-users.1 These tumors form within the meninges, the brain and spinal cord's protective layers. While often benign, they can press against brain structures, causing symptoms like vision loss, seizures, and neurological deficits. Treatment often requires invasive surgeries, such as craniotomies, followed by ongoing monitoring and, in some cases, results in permanent health challenges.

Depo-Provera's risks align with its contentious FDA approval path. Rejected in the 1970s and 1980s due to safety concerns, it was approved in 1992. Pfizer manufactures Depo-Provera, while several other companies sell an authorized generic version of it. Despite the known risks of meningiomas, Pfizer has updated European and Canadian labels but not U.S. labels.

Disproportionate Impact on Women of Color and Low-Income Women

Depo-Provera's ability to prevent pregnancy for months at a time has made it a popular choice for women seeking a low-maintenance birth control option. According to the National Health Statistics report, 24.5% of sexually experienced women in the U.S. used Depo-Provera between 2015 and 2019.2 And although the health risks associated with Depo-Provera affect all users, it has disproportionately impacted women of color and low-income women.3

Depo-Provera has long been marketed to women of color, particularly Black and Hispanic women, framed as a convenient solution to unintended pregnancies.4 Between 2015 and 2019, 41.2% of Black women and 27.2% of Hispanic women reported using Depo-Provera, compared with 24.5% of the general population5, with many feeling pressured to adopt it over preferred options.6 Low-income women with limited healthcare access have similarly been targeted, as the drug is often promoted as affordable and accessible. This trend was evident in the Grady Hospital study in Atlanta, where low-income Black women were enrolled in Depo-Provera clinical trials marked by ethical violations, including inadequate disclosure of risks, failure to follow protocols, and misleading participants into thinking they were receiving routine medical care7. Public health campaigns in the 1990s further reinforced this pattern, targeting underserved communities and promoting Depo-Provera as a solution to unintended pregnancies.

The disproportionate use of Depo-Provera among marginalized communities highlights how race, class, and healthcare inequities intersect, leaving women of color and low-income women particularly vulnerable to its risks. The lack of adequate counseling about Depo-Provera's risks is particularly troubling given the emerging evidence linking the drug to a significantly increased risk of meningiomas.

A Call for Accountability and Change

The link between Depo-Provera and meningiomas demands urgent action. Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer must prioritize transparency and ensure women have access to clear, comprehensive information about potential risks. At Robins Kaplan, we are committed to seeking justice for women harmed by Depo-Provera. If you or someone you know has experienced health complications from this contraceptive, contact our Mass Tort group to explore your legal options. Together, we can hold manufacturers accountable and advocate for reforms that prioritize safety and equity.

