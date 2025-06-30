ARTICLE
30 June 2025

FDA-Regulated Products Supply Chain Disruptions: Policy Shifts (Podcast)

Navigating the complexities of maintaining a stable supply chain in an ever-changing global environment is a key focus for FDA-regulated companies
Navigating the complexities of maintaining a stable supply chain in an ever-changing global environment is a key focus for FDA-regulated companies. As US policy shifts, the topic of global supply chain has only become more complex – and more pressing. So, how can companies address these challenges? And does this affect the availability and safety of essential products? Join us in the first episode of a new series exploring these questions and more.

