16 September 2025

Privacy Failures Are Costly Lessons For Healthcare Companies

He outlines the patchwork of new state and federal rules and stresses the importance of legal, IT and leadership teams working together to strengthen privacy programs and prepare for heightened oversight.
Brian J. McGinnis
What healthcare leaders need to know as regulators tighten data privacy rules.

B&T partner and co-chair of the Data Security & Privacy practice Brian McGinnis, writing in Security Info Watch, examines how regulators are ramping up enforcement of data privacy laws, with record penalties like the $1.55 million fine against Healthline.com signaling steep consequences for noncompliance.

He outlines the patchwork of new state and federal rules and stresses the importance of legal, IT and leadership teams working together to strengthen privacy programs and prepare for heightened oversight. Read the full article here.

