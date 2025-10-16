ARTICLE
16 October 2025

Navigating Food And Dietary Supplements Labeling Litigation & Regulatory Hurdles In 2025 And Beyond (Video)

Join us for an insider's look at today's food labeling environment, where regulatory requirements and class action litigation collide.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Julia Anderson,Anna McLean, and Christopher Van Gundy
You'll gain firsthand insights from our panelists on the latest case developments involving food, dietary supplement, and consumer product labeling claims, such as "health halo," sugar content, nutrient content/protein, "no artificial/preservatives," and contaminant claims (microplastics, PFAS, and heavy metals). Learn about the latest defense strategies that succeed in litigation (and some that have not). Our expert panelists on regulatory and compliance matters will also address risk mitigation measures to stay out of litigation in the first place. Come bring your questions and insights to share with the panel and attendees.

