I Can't Believe It's Not...

Today, the American Butter Institute (ABI) filed a complaint with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) alleging Country Crock's "Dairy Free" butter products are labelled in a false and misleading manner. ABI alleges that the product's label implies that it is a butter made without cow's milk, when it is actually a "79% plant-based oil spread." According to ABI, "butter" can only be made from a dairy cow's milk and, as such, can never be accurately labeled as "dairy free," fooling consumers. The ABI complaint asserts that the product does not meet the standard of identity for butter contained in statute and code, rendering its labeling deceptive to consumers.

ABI asks FDA to take prompt enforcement action to either require the misbranded product be withdrawn from the marketplace or its label be reworked to indicate it is an "imitation" or "substitute" food. In a release issued by ABI, Executive Director Chris Galen, turns a phrase: "This product may indeed be a crock from the country, but it's certainly not butter."

This is yet another dustup when nutritious traditional meat, poultry and dairy products meet their plant-based, imitation competitors on the battlefield for consumer attention.

"Because the Country Crock product's principal display panel prominently bears the term 'Butter,' includes an image of a traditional red barn associated with dairy farms and employs an image of butter, there can be no mistake about the marketer's intent to identify itself as butter, which is preferred by consumers, rather than what it really is, a plant-based spread similar to margarine...{[t]he manufacturer is clearly trying to confuse the consumer about what this product is, an ultra-processed seed oil concoction." butterinstitute.org/...

