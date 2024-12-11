2024 IRS PCORI Fee Increase

Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.
On December 2, the IRS issued Notice 2024-83, which increased the PCORI fee
from $3.22 per covered life to $3.47 per covered life for policy
and plan years that end on or after October 1, 2024 and before
October 1, 2025. Group health plans and health insurance issuers
must generally pay the PCORI fee on each covered life under the
plan or policy. The fee is due to the IRS annually on July 31 using
Form 720.
