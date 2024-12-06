ARTICLE
6 December 2024

Tune In To Jamie A. Rosen On "45 Forward" Podcast!

Meister Seelig & Fein

Contributor

Jamie A. Rosen
On December 2, Jamie A. Rosen, Partner and Chair of MSF's Mental Health Law Group, joined Ron Roel on his podcast, "45 Forward," for an insightful discussion on navigating the complex world of Mental Health Law.

Jamie's conversation focuses on topics close to the heart of many caregivers—advocating for loved ones facing mental health challenges, substance use disorders, or cognitive impairments often linked to aging.

Discover how a mental health lawyer can provide guidance and support to help families manage these intricate clinical and legal challenges.

Listen now to gain valuable insights and learn why no one has to face these journeys alone.

Click here to find the full episode.

