ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Why You Should Learn The Playbook: Know The Game Plan For Distressed Acquisitions And Divestitures, Part Two—Sampling Of Market Terms And Timelines In Court-Approved Asset Sales

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Explore Firm Details
Member Megan Preusker co-authored an article for the American Health Law Association about distressed health care sales. The authors discuss seller and purchaser considerations in negotiating sale terms...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Megan M. Preusker
Authors

Membe rMegan Preuskerco-authored an article for the American Health Law Association about distressed health care sales. The authors discuss seller and purchaser considerations in negotiating sale terms for court-approved auction processes.

The article discusses commonly negotiated business terms in distressed sales and provides examples in the context of health care bankruptcy and receivership proceedings.

Source

American Health Law Association

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Authors
Photo of Megan M. Preusker
Megan M. Preusker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More