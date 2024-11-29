Why You Should Learn The Playbook: Know The Game Plan For Distressed Acquisitions And Divestitures, Part Two—Sampling Of Market Terms And Timelines In Court-Approved Asset Sales

Membe rMegan Preuskerco-authored an article for the American Health Law Association about distressed health care sales. The authors discuss seller and purchaser considerations in negotiating sale terms for court-approved auction processes.

The article discusses commonly negotiated business terms in distressed sales and provides examples in the context of health care bankruptcy and receivership proceedings.

Source

American Health Law Association

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.