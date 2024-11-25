ARTICLE
25 November 2024

Healthcare Regulatory Check-Up Newsletter | October 2024 Recap

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

This issue of McDermott's Healthcare Regulatory Check-Up highlights regulatory activity for October 2024. We discuss several enforcement actions pertaining to healthcare fraud, including alleged...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Authors

This issue of McDermott's Healthcare Regulatory Check-Up highlights regulatory activity for October 2024. We discuss several enforcement actions pertaining to healthcare fraud, including alleged violations under the False Claims Act (FCA) and the federal Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS). We also review other regulatory updates in the healthcare field, including notable updates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

READ FULL REPORT.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

