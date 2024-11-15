ARTICLE
15 November 2024

HHS OHRP Amends Protections Of Human Research Subjects Rule For Specified Populations

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
The Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 25, 2024, issued nonsubstantive amendments to subparts B, C and D of 45 CFR Part 46...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Summer H. Martin
Photo of Rebecca J. Merrill
Authors

The Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 25, 2024, issued nonsubstantive amendments to subparts B, C and D of 45 CFR Part 46, which provide additional protections for specified vulnerable populations participating in research studies.

The Final Rule immediately implements technical changes to align the protections for pregnant women, human fetuses and neonates, prisoners and children in subparts B, C and D with the Common Rule (Subpart A of 45 CFR Part 46, as amended in 2017 and 2018, the "2018 Requirements")1 and to the "pre-2018 Requirements" that apply to research approved under such pre-2018 Common Rule Requirements.

Regulatory Updates

Notably, the updates:

  • add language to specify references to the 2018 Common Rule Requirements and the pre-2018 Common Rule Requirements
  • add language to clarify the meaning of "2018 Requirement" and "pre-2018 Requirements"
  • Modify language to reflect the additional exemptions allowed by 46.104(b) of the 2018 Requirements
  • Correct technical errors

Foonote

1. The Common Rule, as amended (a) on January 19, 2017 (82 fed Reg 7149), (b) on January 22, 2018 (83 Fed Reg 2885), and (c) June 19, 2018 (83 Fed Reg 28497), is referred to as the "2018 requirements." The version of the common Rule prior to these amendments is referred to as the "pre-2018 Requirements."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Summer H. Martin
Summer H. Martin
Photo of Rebecca J. Merrill
Rebecca J. Merrill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More