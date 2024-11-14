Increasing Diversity In Medtech Innovation: A Personal And Professional Perspective

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in medicine, I had a unique perspective on the field. My grandparents attended Meharry Medical College, and my parents met while studying at Howard University College of Medicine — both institutions with a rich history of training Black physicians in a profession where they have long been marginalized. Despite excelling in their respective specialties, my parents also faced the challenges that come with being part of a minority group in the medical community. Their experiences shaped my understanding of the importance of diversity in healthcare — not only for patient care but also for driving innovation and progress.

My father, an OBGYN, often used medical devices like gynecological mesh to improve patient outcomes, particularly for conditions like uterine fibroids, which disproportionately affect Black women. As a pioneer in laparoscopic surgery – a procedure using small incisions to perform pelvic surgeries – he became an expert in treating fibroids. Recognizing the high incidence of this condition in African American women, he dedicated his career to finding less invasive alternatives to hysterectomies, which were often seen as the only option. Listening to him speak about the critical role these devices played in his practice gave me a firsthand glimpse of how technology intersects with medicine. It also sparked in me an early appreciation for the significance of diverse voices in shaping medical technology. Without representation from those who understand the needs of underrepresented communities, critical perspectives are often overlooked, hindering progress and innovation.

My father's contributions exemplify why diversity in medtech is essential, particularly in addressing the healthcare needs of underserved populations.

The Hurdles With Innovation Driven By Homogenous Groups

The pace of technological advancement, especially in fields like healthcare, requires constant innovation. However, this innovation is often driven by homogenous groups that, despite their expertise, may miss critical opportunities to solve problems that affect diverse populations. In order to truly meet the needs of society as a whole, we must increase diversity in the medtech sector — not just in terms of gender and race but also in background, perspective, and experience. This is not simply an ethical imperative; it is an innovation imperative.

Medtech innovations are responsible for countless lifesaving advances, from stents to surgical robots to diagnostic tools. Yet, for every great invention, there is a need for diverse thought. Encouraging diversity in the medtech sector is essential because diverse perspectives lead to innovative solutions that address a broader range of societal needs.

For example, research has shown that women are underrepresented in clinical trials, which can lead to devices that don't work as well for female patients. Imagine if more women were part of the teams developing those devices; their unique insights would undoubtedly lead to designs that better serve all patients.

Similarly, when individuals from different racial or socioeconomic backgrounds contribute to innovation, they bring with them experiences that are often overlooked in mainstream product development. A Black engineer may be more attuned to issues such as how certain devices are perceived or used in underserved communities. A Latina researcher may have insights into health disparities in diabetes management, leading to innovations that better address the needs of patients with type 2 diabetes.

By broadening the pool of who gets to innovate, we ensure that medtech solutions are designed to address the needs of the entire population — not just a narrow segment of it.

How Can Increasing STEM Education Help?

One of the first steps toward increasing diversity in medtech is promoting STEM education, particularly in underserved communities. Too often, students from these communities are either unaware of or discouraged from pursuing careers in fields like engineering or medical technology. This represents a huge loss of potential talent that could bring fresh perspectives and new ideas to the table.

At my firm, we have made it a priority to reach out to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with highly regarded STEM programs. Many of these students, despite their deep expertise in science and technology, have never heard of career paths like patent agent or technical specialist in intellectual property law. By informing these students about the opportunities available in the IP field, we hope to tap into a wellspring of diverse talent that can help drive the next wave of innovation in medtech and beyond.

More broadly, efforts to promote STEM education need to start early, ideally at the middle and high school levels. Programs that offer mentorships, internships, and scholarships to students from underrepresented backgrounds can help cultivate the next generation of medtech innovators. These efforts need to be sustained and supported by both public and private entities to create pipelines that will eventually diversify the field.

Creating Inclusive Innovation Hubs

One powerful way to foster diversity in medtech is by creating inclusive innovation hubs. These hubs are spaces where individuals from diverse backgrounds can collaborate, share ideas, and develop new technologies. By bringing together people with different experiences — whether engineers, doctors, or business leaders — we can create an environment where truly novel ideas can flourish.

Inclusive innovation hubs also serve as incubators for medtech startups, offering resources such as funding, mentorship, and access to networks that might otherwise be out of reach for underrepresented innovators.

For example, a Black entrepreneur working on a new diagnostic tool for sickle cell anemia may struggle to gain traction in the mainstream venture capital ecosystem. However, within an inclusive innovation hub, that entrepreneur could receive the support needed to develop and scale their idea, ultimately bringing a critical new tool to the market.

Importantly, these hubs also foster a sense of belonging for individuals who may feel marginalized in other spaces. When people feel valued and included, they are more likely to contribute their best ideas and push the boundaries of what's possible. This is especially true in medtech, where the stakes are high and the need for innovation is constant.

The Business Case For Greater Diversity In Medtech

Beyond the moral imperative, there is also a compelling business case for increasing diversity in medtech. Companies prioritizing diversity and inclusion are more likely to outperform their competitors in innovation, productivity, and profitability. A McKinsey report found that companies in the top quartile for racial and ethnic diversity are 35% more likely to have financial returns above their industry median.

For medtech companies, this means that by prioritizing diversity, they are also setting themselves up for greater success in a highly competitive market.

Additionally, diverse teams are better equipped to navigate complex global markets. As medtech becomes increasingly international, having team members who understand different cultural and regulatory landscapes is critical. These insights can help companies develop products that are not only technologically advanced but also culturally relevant and accessible to a wide range of patients.

Committing To Real Change To Move Into The Future

The medtech industry has the potential to revolutionize healthcare in ways we have yet to fully imagine. But to realize that potential, we must commit to increasing diversity at every level — from STEM education to the boardroom. My own journey, informed by the example of my parents and my work in talent acquisition, has shown me that diversity is not just about meeting quotas or checking boxes; it is about tapping into the full range of human experience to create solutions that benefit us all.

Diverse innovators can only emerge when there are opportunities for diverse talent to enter the field, contribute their insights, and challenge the status quo. Without diverse voices, we miss the chance to create medical solutions that are inclusive and responsive to the needs of all communities.

If we want to create a future where medtech truly serves the needs of society, we must ensure that the people driving innovation reflect the diversity of that society. By encouraging diverse perspectives, promoting STEM education, and fostering inclusive innovation hubs, we can unlock the full potential of medtech and make healthcare better for everyone.

Originally Published by Med Device Online

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.