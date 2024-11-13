ARTICLE
13 November 2024

The Heart Of Heathcare Podcast: Digital Health Download - November 2024

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Keep up with healthcare news in under an hour with The Heart of Healthcare's monthly Digital Health Download! In this episode of the Heart of Healthcare podcast, co-hosts Halle Tecco and Michael T. Esquivel the biggest headlines of October:

📝 Findings from Bessemer's State of Health Tech 2024 Report

🤝 Take-aways from the 2024 HLTH Conference

📊 New "AI services as software" benchmarks

😵‍💫 How election season is causing stress and anxiety

⚖️ New data on cost savings for ACOs

💊 Walmart plans to deliver prescriptions in as little as 30

💻 Oracle replacing Cerner with a new AI health record

Listen here.

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco, Michael Esquivel, and Steve Kraus, The Heart of Healthcare is a podcast where authentic and compelling conversations take place with thought leaders as they deconstruct underlying problems in healthcare, and identify how we can work together to solve them.

