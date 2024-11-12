ARTICLE
12 November 2024

Health Care Beat Episode 47 – The Intersection Of Joint Employment And Health Care: Insights For Stakeholders In California (Podcast)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care group. Episodes provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.
United States California Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Chris DeMeo
Photo of Amanda L. Genovese
Photo of Bailey K. Bifoss
Authors

Health Care Beat · The Intersection of Joint Employment and Health Care: Insights for Stakeholders in California

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care group. Episodes provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Health Care Beat Episode 47 – The Intersection of Joint Employment and Health Care: Insights for Stakeholders in California

In this episode of Health Care Beat, we focus on California joint employment principles as they apply to the health care industry. Co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Amanda Genovese are joined by Bailey Bifoss, a Labor & Employment partner in Seyfarth's San Francisco office, along with Jeannette Albo, Director & Associate General Counsel of Legal Services at Community Health System. The group discusses what constitutes joint employment, how health care stakeholders are uniquely affected by it, and best practices around potential joint employment claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Chris DeMeo
Chris DeMeo
Photo of Amanda L. Genovese
Amanda L. Genovese
Photo of Bailey K. Bifoss
Bailey K. Bifoss
