Health Care Beat Episode 47 – The Intersection Of Joint Employment And Health Care: Insights For Stakeholders In California (Podcast)

Health Care Beat Episode 47 – The Intersection of Joint Employment and Health Care: Insights for Stakeholders in California

In this episode of Health Care Beat, we focus on California joint employment principles as they apply to the health care industry. Co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Amanda Genovese are joined by Bailey Bifoss, a Labor & Employment partner in Seyfarth's San Francisco office, along with Jeannette Albo, Director & Associate General Counsel of Legal Services at Community Health System. The group discusses what constitutes joint employment, how health care stakeholders are uniquely affected by it, and best practices around potential joint employment claims.

