ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Five Key Go-To-Market Payor Strategy Questions For Early-Stage Providers

MP
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

Contributor

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP logo
Manatt is a multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm known for quality and an extraordinary commitment to clients. We are keenly focused on specific industry sectors, providing legal and consulting capabilities at the very highest levels to achieve our clients’ business objectives.
Explore Firm Details
Payor relations can unlock durable revenue, improve access to patients, and establish long-term growth potential—but only for companies with the right services...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Joshua Tauber,Randi Seigel,Samantha Spear
+1 Authors

Below is an excerpt from a guide developed by Manatt Health to help companies navigate payor relations. Click here to read the full guide and recommendations.

Payor relations can unlock durable revenue, improve access to patients, and establish long-term growth potential—but only for companies with the right services, infrastructure, and strategic alignment.

Payor strategies are powerful, but they're also a considerable commitment for small companies. Success requires a clear value proposition and superb operational execution. For companies that do pursue this path, there is tremendous opportunity to scale impact, improve care access, and build a defensible business model.

Here are five key questions to guide your internal decision-making:

1649102a.jpg

In this guide, we provide health care companies with a framework for decision-making and what to expect once that decision is made. Our goal is to help your team by providing:

  • An introduction to payor relations
  • Cost/benefit analysis of network relationships
  • A framework for decision making
  • Operational considerations
  • Navigating common pitfalls
  • The policy/regulatory landscape

Click here to read the full guide and recommendations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua Tauber
Joshua Tauber
Photo of Randi Seigel
Randi Seigel
Photo of Annie Fox
Annie Fox
Photo of Samantha Spear
Samantha Spear
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More