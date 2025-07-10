Five Key Go-To-Market Payor Strategy Questions For Early-Stage Providers

Below is an excerpt from a guide developed by Manatt Health to help companies navigate payor relations. Click here to read the full guide and recommendations.

Payor relations can unlock durable revenue, improve access to patients, and establish long-term growth potential—but only for companies with the right services, infrastructure, and strategic alignment.

Payor strategies are powerful, but they're also a considerable commitment for small companies. Success requires a clear value proposition and superb operational execution. For companies that do pursue this path, there is tremendous opportunity to scale impact, improve care access, and build a defensible business model.

Here are five key questions to guide your internal decision-making:

In this guide, we provide health care companies with a framework for decision-making and what to expect once that decision is made. Our goal is to help your team by providing:

An introduction to payor relations

Cost/benefit analysis of network relationships

A framework for decision making

Operational considerations

Navigating common pitfalls

The policy/regulatory landscape

