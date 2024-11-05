Trending In Telehealth: October 21 – 28, 2024

Trending in Telehealth highlights state legislative and regulatory developments that impact the healthcare providers, telehealth and digital health companies, pharmacists, and technology companies that deliver and facilitate the delivery of virtual care.

Trending in the past week:

Professional standards

Marriage and family therapy services

Advance practice registered nurses (APRNs)

A CLOSER LOOK

Finalized Rulemaking:

The Arkansas Department of Health adopted a final rule setting forth requirements for the provision of marriage and family therapy services. The rule defines telemedicine and requires that a therapist-client relationship be established prior to the delivery of telemedicine services. Counselors and therapists also must document the treatment record, establish protocols for emergency services referrals, and provide the client with an electronic or hard copy of the treatment record documenting the encounter, if requested. While group therapy may be delivered via telemedicine, the rule precludes the use of group therapy for individuals 18 years of age or younger.

The Arkansas Board of Nursing adopted a final rule imposing requirements for APRNs providing care via telemedicine. Like the rule promulgated by the Department of Health, this rule requires APRNs to establish an APRN-patient relationship prior to the delivery of telemedicine services. An APRN rendering telemedicine services in Arkansas must be licensed to practice nursing in the state and cannot prescribe controlled substances unless the APRN has seen the patient for an in-person exam or a relationship exists through consultation or referral.

Why it matters:

States continue to implement rules to ensure that virtual care is delivered effectively, safely, and ethically. The Arkansas Department of Health and Board of Nursing enacted similar regulations, mandating that practitioners adhere to specific professional standards, including those related to scope of practice and licensure.

The Arkansas Department of Health and Board of Nursing enacted similar regulations, mandating that practitioners adhere to specific professional standards, including those related to scope of practice and licensure. With the election less than one week away, legislative and regulatory activity remains slow. We anticipate an uptick in telehealth-related activity once the election concludes.

